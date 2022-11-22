Denmark v Tunisia live - All the latest from Education City Stadium for this World Cup match in Group D!
World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 22.11.2022
Live
43'
Tunisia
GREAT SAVE!
What a save! Tunisia work a throw-in from the far-side touchline really quickly, and the ball finds Jibali in the box. He advances in on goal and is one-on-one with Schmeichel, but the forward's chipped effort is spectacularly saved by the Denmark keeper, who makes his body as big as possible and just about gets his left glove on the ball to tip it out for a corner!
41'
Denmark
UNLUCKY!
Hojbjerg plays in Skov Olsen with a nice through pass towards the right flank. The forward cuts inside, and whips in a low cross towards the danger area. Eriksen unintentionally dummies it, and Hojbjerg picks the ball up right on the inside-right channel. He gets taken down by Laidouni and asks for a penalty, but nothing is given!
38'
Tunisia
JUST WIDE!
Tunisia win a corner, which Ben Slimane clips into the danger area. After Denmark fail to clear their lines at the first contact, the ball drops for Laidouni at a tight angle on the right-edge of the 18-yard box, but his powerful strike goes wide of the net!
35'
STILL GOALLESS HERE
35 minutes have been played here at the Education City Stadium, but neither side has been able to make the breakthrough. In the last ten minutes or so, the game has become more end-to-end as Denmark try to assert their authority on proceedings after a shaky start.
34'
Denmark
STRAIGHT AT DAHMEN
Hojbjerg tries his luck at a long-range curling effort from around 25-yards out, but it lacks power, and the Tunisian goalkeeper comfortably gathers the ball in his grasp.
33'
GOOD CHALLENGE
Tunisia try to break down the right flank and Msakni finds Ben Slimane, who finds his way into the box. Hojbjerg just about manages to get across to make the challenge to win the ball back.
31'
Denmark
GOOD TACKLE!
Kjaer picks out Skov Olsen with a superb ball over the top from defence for the forward to chase. Abdi just about comes across to get a vital touch on the ball to clear it out for a corner.
28'
COMFORTABLE SAVE
Kristensen curls the ball in from the right flank straight into the gloves of Dahmen. The cross is poor, and that is an easy take for the Tunisian goalkeeper.
24'
Denmark
YELLOW CARD
Rasmus Kristensen is shown the first yellow card of the game for a late challenge on Laidouni.
23'
Tunisia
GOAL RULED OUT FOR OFFSIDE!
Tunisia have the ball in the net, but it is rightly ruled out for offside. Jebali is played in behind before running in on goal with only Schmeichel to beat. He rounds the goalkeeper and slots it into the net, but the flag rightly goes up as he was at least a few yards offside.
20'
Denmark
FREE-KICK
Denmark win a free-kick in a potentially dangerous position down the right flank. Eriksen whips in a wicked ball towards the back post, but Skhiri is there to just about head it clear for a corner.
The corner ball comes into the area, and after panic stations by the Tunisian defence to hack the ball clear on multiple occasions, Andersen gets an effort on goal, but Dahmen holds onto it.
19'
CLEARED!
Maehle runs down the left and delivers in a cross into the area for Dolberg to get onto, but Abdi clears it out for a corner with a diving header.
Eriksen's header is floated towards the back post for Andersen, but his header towards goal is hacked clear!
18'
NOT QUITE
Laidouni looks to chip the ball forward for Ben Slimane, but Christensen does well to come across and feed is back to Schmeichel in the Denmark goal. The 'keeper then picks out a really nice pin-point pass out wide to Skov Olsen on the right wing, but he soon loses out and Tunisia win back the ball.
15'
NO CORNER!
Denmark try to attack down the right, as Kristensen advances towards the box. He attempts to send a cross into the middle, but it gets blocked by Talbi and goes into touch beyond the touchline. However, the referee does not award the Danes a corner, which was rightly theirs!
11'
Tunisia
JUST WIDE!
Schmeichel is breathing a sigh of relief! Drager's effort from distance takes a wicked deflection off the side of Christensen and glances just wide of the far post for a corner! The resulting set-piece is delivered towards the near post for Msakni to flick on, but the forward's header sails well over the bar. Denmark are a little bit under the cosh here!
10'
7'
CLEARED!
Dahmen tries to play a long ball up the pitch to find Jebali, but Kjaer does well to run forward and clear it with a towering jumping header.
5'
TUNISIA HAVE MADE LIVELY START
The Carthage Eagles have made the better start to this game, and despite pre-match predictions that the North African side would sit deep, the opposite to that is occurring. The strong support from the stands is certainly buoying the Tunisians.
4'
CHRISTENSEN TAKES ONE FLUSH
The game is briefly stopped as Msakni's powerful effort catches Christensen flush on the face. A painful one, but the defender is able to continue.
3'
STRONG CHALLENGE
Denmark win an early corner as Maehle's shot is blocked. The set-piece from Eriksen is eventually cleared.
Laidouni gets the Tunisian contingent going early on here as he slides in on Eriksen with a strong challenge to get the ball of him. The Tunisian is definitely up for this one.