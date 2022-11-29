Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE - Koulibaly goal puts Ecuador in the box seat to reach World Cup round-of-16
World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 29.11.2022
Live
90+5'
SENEGAL SUB
Dia comes off, with Caicedo giving him a helping hand. Pape Abou Cisse replaces him. Defender for a striker.
90+3'
PRESSURE ON SENEGAL
Ecuador are piling men forward now. They force one corner, which Mendy claws around the post, before the second is cleared at the near post
90+1'
SIX MINUTES ADDED ON
It really could have been more than that
90'
COMFORTABLE STOP FOR MENDY
Finally a long ball from Ecuador meets a player in yellow, but Sarmiento loops his header up and Mendy makes the easiest of saves
89'
IT'S JUST NOT HAPPENING FOR ECUADOR
Senegal are camped on the edge of their area and there's no way through. Valencia has barely had a touch
85'
ECUADOR SUB
Preciado comes off, with Porozo his replacement. He's got five minutes, plus added time, to make an impact
83'
DIA SHOOTS WIDE
Stunning turn from 25-yards out from Dia, rolling his man with ease, before battering wide of the near post
80'
HAVE ECUADOR GOT ANYTHING LEFT?
The Koulibaly sucker-punch really has wounded them. They can't get out of their half at the moment
78'
THE WINNING MOMENT?
Here's Koulibaly's goal. Will it be sending Senegal into the round-of-16?
77'
PLATA SHOT SAVED
Good work from the sub to create space for the shot near the penalty spot, but it's straight at Edouard Mendy
75'
DOUBLE SENEGAL SUB
Ciss and Ndiaye are off, with Dieng and Nampalys Mendy coming on
73'
ECUADOR LOOK STUNNED
They worked so hard to get back into the game, but parity lasted less than 120 seconds. They're shellshocked
70'
GOAL! ECUADOR 1-2 SENEGAL (Koulibaly)
WOULD. YOU. BELIEVE. IT! Ecuador are level for just seconds as Kalidou Koulibaly volleys into the back of the net from close range after the South American's fail to deal with a corner. Incredible!
68'
GOAL! ECUADOR 1-1 SENEGAL! (Caicedo)
They've done it! Ecuador have levelled! Caicedo is on hand at the back post to tap into a practically empty net after meeting a flick on from a corner. He couldn't miss!
66'
YELLOW CARD TO GUEYE
Idrissa Gueye picks up the first yellow card of the game for a heavy tackle on Plata. He'll miss the round-of-16 game if Senegal get through
64'
ANOTHER ECUADOR SUB
Djorkaeff Reasco, I bet you can't work out who he's named after, comes on, in place of Estrada, who's done very little
58'
ESTRADA NODS WIDE
Ecuador break down the left and Pervis Estupinan whips in a cross which is met by Michael Estrada, who can't direct the header goalwards
57'
SENEGAL SITTING DEEP
Senegal seem to be taking a slightly different approach to this half. Now they've got the lead, there's less emphasis on them to attack, so they're sitting deep and looking to hit on the counter attack
53'
ECUADOR LOOKING LIVELY
The South American side have made a much better start to this second half, with the two subs and tweak in shape looking like they've made an impact
50'
THE DUTCH HAVE A SECOND
The Netherlands now lead 2-0 against Qatar, so they're all but through. Who will join them? If this game stays as it is, Ecuador are through with them