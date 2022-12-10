FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: England meet world champions France in ‘Le Crunch’ quarter-final encounter at Al Bayt Stadium
World Cup / Quarter-final
Al Bayt Stadium / 10.12.2022
18.40
THREE LIONS DUO READY FOR KYLIAN ET AL
Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate believe England can pass France and Kylian Mbappe test to reach the semi-finals.
18.35
FRANCE'S RECORD GOALSCORER ASSESSES ENGLAND
"So far, [England] have played a good tournament and I hope they will have a tough game on Saturday. I know this team very well and Hugo [Lloris] and I said to each other we don’t want to lose against England. It's a special game for us. They have so many great players and a young generation like us, if I can say. They have quantity but also quality in this squad, they have different options. It will be a nice game to watch and I hope it's going to go well for us."
Olivier Giroud
18.30
DESCHAMPS HEAPS PRAISE ON ENGLAND
Asked what England's weaknesses are, France head coach Deschamps said: "They don't have any. All teams have strengths, not all have many weaknesses, but slightly less strong points. At the end of the day, you need to identify areas where you think you can attack them.
"Pace is often one of the keys to the match. When quick, the opponent has less time to be organised. You need more than just pace to score goals. You can stop a lot of things but it's very difficult to stop someone who is very quick, especially in transitions.
"England are very strong in that area and scored lots of goals with quick counter-attacks. They also have many other qualities in terms of technical ability, capacity to score goals and being dangerous on set pieces."
18.25
18.20
LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN EXPECTING AN EXPLOSIVE NIGHT
“They know what they need to do to win and they have experienced that before. I think with us being fearless and going out there, giving everything, it's going to be fireworks.”
Jordan Henderson
18.15
THE VIEW FROM FRANCE
Why Karim Benzema absence allows Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann to shine.
18.10
AS YOU WERE...
Both sides name unchanged teams for this last-eight showdown.
18.05
HOT OFF THE PRESS- THE TEAMS ARE IN!
CONFIRMED LINE-UPS: ENGLAND: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Henderson, Kane, Saka, Foden. /// FRANCE: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez, Griezmann, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.
18.00
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the big one! England take on France in a mouthwatering quarter-final tie at Al Bayt Stadium .
Kick off 19.00 GMT.
