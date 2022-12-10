Advertisement
2022 World Cup: Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate believe England can pass France and Kylian Mbappe test
England's captain Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate spoke to the media ahead of their quarter-final match against France. Both say that the team have a belief that was not in the squad before. Southgate also spoke about how Kyle Walker is ready to play against Kylian Mbappe and gave an update on Raheem Sterling. Kane shared his thoughts on coming up against club team-mate Hugo Lloris.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
