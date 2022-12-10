England - France

World Cup / Quarter-final
Al Bayt Stadium / 10.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/england/teamcenter.shtml
England
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/france/teamcenter.shtml
France
Advertisement
Ad

2022 World Cup: Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate believe England can pass France and Kylian Mbappe test

England's captain Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate spoke to the media ahead of their quarter-final match against France. Both say that the team have a belief that was not in the squad before. Southgate also spoke about how Kyle Walker is ready to play against Kylian Mbappe and gave an update on Raheem Sterling. Kane shared his thoughts on coming up against club team-mate Hugo Lloris.

Yara El-Shaboury
By
Yara El-Shaboury
Updated 09/12/2022 at 19:10 GMT
Read all

Lineups

England jersey
England
4-3-3
France jersey
France
4-5-1
England jersey
England
4-3-3
France jersey
France
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
England logo
England jersey
England
France logo
France jersey
France
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

England

France

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

‘They don’t have any’ – Deschamps says England have no weaknesses

Yesterday at 12:32

World Cup

‘He’s one of the best’ – Lloris hails Kane ahead of England showdown

Yesterday at 12:09

Related matches

Morocco
1
0
Portugal
Netherlands
2
2
Argentina
Argentina wins on penalties 3-4

Follow the World Cup live Football match between England and France with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 10 December 2022.

Catch the latest England and France news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.