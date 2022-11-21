FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling on target as England open Group B campaign against Iran
World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 21.11.2022
Live
End of 1st Half
45+14'
HALF TIME!
England 3-0 Iran.
45+12'
IRAN CHANCE
England are caught out on the break. Jahanbakhsh is left in acres of space to size up a cross from the left but contrives to volley well over the crossbar from 14 yards out.
45+11'
VIDEO: STERLING MAKES IT THREE!
45+9'
STILL PLENTY OF TIME LEFT IN THIS FIRST HALF
Remember, just the 14 minutes have been added on.
45+6'
VIDEO: SAKA'S SCORCHER!
45+4'
IT'S BEEN AN IMPRESSIVE HALF OF FOOTBALL FROM THE THREE LIONS
45+1'
ADDED TIME!
Just the 14 minutes to play following that lengthy delay with the injury to Beiranvand.
45'
Goal
Raheem Sterling
England
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! ENGLAND 3-0 IRAN
Sterling volleys home at the near post from Kane's lovely right-wing cross.
43'
Goal
Bukayo Saka
England
Goals1
On target2
Fouls2
Fouls against2
GOAL! ENGLAND 2-0 IRAN
Saka rifles Maguire's knock down from a left-wing corner into the top corner from the edge of the area.
41'
VIDEO: BELLINGHAM BREAKS THE DEADLOCK
39'
37'
HEY JUDE!
That is Bellingham's first senior international goal and this is not a bad stage to get it on!
35'
Goal
Jude Bellingham
England
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL! ENGLAND 1-0 IRAN
Bellingham glances a lovely header into the far corner from Shaw's pinpoint cross.
32'
ENGLAND HIT THE BAR!
Maguire meets Trippier's right-wing corner but flashes his header against the crossbar.
30'
ENGLAND CHANCE!
Mount rifles Saka's scuffed cut back into the side netting after a slick move down the right opened Iran up.
27'
COMFORTABLE SAVE!
Hosseini sees his first action since coming on as he easily deals with Saka's weak shoot.
25'
YELLOW CARD!
Alireza Jahanbakhsh cautioned for a naughty challenge on Shaw.
Yellow card
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
IR Iran
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
23'
21'
PLAY RESUMES (AGAIN - FINALLY)
England's players were doing one-touch in the centre circle throughout the stop-start delay.
Anyway, the game is back underway with a huge amount of stoppage time to be added.
19'
IRAN CHANGE
The injured Alireza Beiranvand is replaced by Seyed Hossein Hosseini.
It will go down as a concussion substitution.
Off
Alireza Beiranvand
IR Iran
On
Hossein Hosseini
IR Iran