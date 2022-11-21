FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling on target as England open Group B campaign against Iran

World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 21.11.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/england/teamcenter.shtml
England
Half-time
3
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/iran/teamcenter.shtml
IR Iran
    Live Updates
    Paul Hassall
    By
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 21/11/2022 at 13:59 GMT
    End of 1st Half
    45+14'
    HALF TIME!
    England 3-0 Iran.
    45+12'
    IRAN CHANCE
    England are caught out on the break. Jahanbakhsh is left in acres of space to size up a cross from the left but contrives to volley well over the crossbar from 14 yards out.
    45+11'
    VIDEO: STERLING MAKES IT THREE!
    45+9'
    STILL PLENTY OF TIME LEFT IN THIS FIRST HALF
    Remember, just the 14 minutes have been added on.
    45+6'
    VIDEO: SAKA'S SCORCHER!
    45+4'
    IT'S BEEN AN IMPRESSIVE HALF OF FOOTBALL FROM THE THREE LIONS

    45+1'
    ADDED TIME!
    Just the 14 minutes to play following that lengthy delay with the injury to Beiranvand.
    45'
    Raheem Sterling
    Goal
    Raheem Sterling
    England
    England
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! ENGLAND 3-0 IRAN
    Sterling volleys home at the near post from Kane's lovely right-wing cross.
    43'
    Bukayo Saka
    Goal
    Bukayo Saka
    England
    England
    Goals1
    On target2
    Fouls2
    Fouls against2
    GOAL! ENGLAND 2-0 IRAN
    Saka rifles Maguire's knock down from a left-wing corner into the top corner from the edge of the area.
    41'
    VIDEO: BELLINGHAM BREAKS THE DEADLOCK
    39'
    37'
    HEY JUDE!
    That is Bellingham's first senior international goal and this is not a bad stage to get it on!
    35'
    Jude Bellingham
    Goal
    Jude Bellingham
    England
    England
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    GOAL! ENGLAND 1-0 IRAN
    Bellingham glances a lovely header into the far corner from Shaw's pinpoint cross.
    32'
    ENGLAND HIT THE BAR!
    Maguire meets Trippier's right-wing corner but flashes his header against the crossbar.
    30'
    ENGLAND CHANCE!
    Mount rifles Saka's scuffed cut back into the side netting after a slick move down the right opened Iran up.
    27'
    COMFORTABLE SAVE!
    Hosseini sees his first action since coming on as he easily deals with Saka's weak shoot.
    25'
    YELLOW CARD!
    Alireza Jahanbakhsh cautioned for a naughty challenge on Shaw.
    Alireza Jahanbakhsh
    Yellow card
    Alireza Jahanbakhsh
    IR Iran
    IR Iran
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks1
    23'

    21'
    PLAY RESUMES (AGAIN - FINALLY)
    England's players were doing one-touch in the centre circle throughout the stop-start delay.
    Anyway, the game is back underway with a huge amount of stoppage time to be added.
    19'
    IRAN CHANGE
    The injured Alireza Beiranvand is replaced by Seyed Hossein Hosseini.
    It will go down as a concussion substitution.
    Alireza Beiranvand
    Off
    Alireza Beiranvand
    IR Iran
    IR Iran
    Hossein Hosseini
    On
    Hossein Hosseini
    IR Iran
    IR Iran