FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: England v Senegal updates as England are on course to make the quarter-final

World Cup / Last 16
Al Bayt Stadium / 04.12.2022
Live
England
Second half
3
0
74'
Senegal
    Live Updates
    Aaron Barton
    Aaron Barton
    Updated 04/12/2022 at 20:30 GMT
    72'
    SUBSTITUTION - SENEGAL
    Diedhiou is on for Dia.
    Boulaye Dia
    Off
    Boulaye Dia
    Senegal
    Senegal
    Famara Diédhiou
    On
    Famara Diédhiou
    Senegal
    Senegal
    70'
    GAME MANAGEMENT
    England are managing this one very well, winning fouls in their own half and keeping the ball well.
    67'
    SAKA MAKES IT THREE
    66'
    MORE GOALS?
    England look in the mood for more here, Grealish and Rashford will be eager to make their mark after coming off the bench and Senegal look defeated.
    65'
    SUBSTITUTION - ENGLAND
    65'
    England
    SUBSTITUTION - ENGLAND
    Phil Foden
    Off
    Phil Foden
    England
    England
    Jack Grealish
    On
    Jack Grealish
    England
    England
    61'
    MOVEMENT
    Senegal are really struggling with Harry Kane, the Spurs forward is dropping deep, making smart runs and getting on the ball in good areas. He's been excellent tonight for England.
    57'
    Bukayo Saka
    Goal
    Bukayo Saka
    England
    England
    GOAL - ENGLAND
    Bukayo Saka makes it 3-0 and that,you feel, is game over for Senegal.
    Phil Foden does brilliantly down the left, playing a ball across for Saka who deftly lifts it above Mendy.
    54'
    BRILLIANT BELLINGHAM
    It's not exactly breaking news but Jude Bellingham is a fantastic footballer.
    52'
    PRESSING
    Senegal are trying to play through midfield but England are pressing to win the ball back well. Lots more energy off the ball from England in this half.
    49'
    CHANCE
    Pape Matar Sarr has his first shot since coming on, he fires wide of the target from distance.
    48'
    PUSHING ON
    There will be lots of space for England to play into in this half, Senegal are already pushing further forward in search of a goal.
    2nd Half
    46'
    WE ARE UNDERWAY
    46'
    SUBSTITUTION - SENEGAL
    Pape Matar Sarr is on for Krepin Diatta.
    Krépin Diatta
    Off
    Krépin Diatta
    Senegal
    Senegal
    Pape Sarr
    On
    Pape Sarr
    Senegal
    Senegal
    46'
    SUBSTITUTION - SENEGAL
    Pape Gueye is on for Ismaila Ciss.
    Pathé Ciss
    Off
    Pathé Ciss
    Senegal
    Senegal
    Fouls1
    Pape Gueye
    On
    Pape Gueye
    Senegal
    Senegal
    46'
    SUBSTITUTION - SENEGAL
    Ahmadou Bamba Dieng is on for Ndiaye.
    Iliman Ndiaye
    Off
    Iliman Ndiaye
    Senegal
    Senegal
    Fouls against1
    Bamba Dieng
    On
    Bamba Dieng
    Senegal
    Senegal
    45'
    TRIPLE CHANGE
    Senegal are shaking it up here, it looks like Cisse is making a triple substitution at half-time.
    -
    England
    KANE MAKES IT TWO
    End of 1st Half
    45'
    HALF TIME
    England came to life in the last ten minutes and go into the break with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson.
    45+2
    Harry Kane
    Goal
    Harry Kane
    England
    England
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    GOAL - ENGLAND
    Harry Kane scores his first goal of the 2022 World Cup to put England 2-0 up! Jude Bellingham does brilliantly, bursting through midfield before feeding Phil Foden who then provides the assist for Harry Kane to smash it past Mendy.