FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: England v Senegal updates as England are on course to make the quarter-final
World Cup / Last 16
Al Bayt Stadium / 04.12.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
72'
SUBSTITUTION - SENEGAL
Diedhiou is on for Dia.
Off
Boulaye Dia
Senegal
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
On
Famara Diédhiou
Senegal
70'
GAME MANAGEMENT
England are managing this one very well, winning fouls in their own half and keeping the ball well.
67'
SAKA MAKES IT THREE
66'
MORE GOALS?
England look in the mood for more here, Grealish and Rashford will be eager to make their mark after coming off the bench and Senegal look defeated.
65'
SUBSTITUTION - ENGLAND
65'
England
SUBSTITUTION - ENGLAND
Off
Phil Foden
England
Assists2
Corners3
On
Jack Grealish
England
61'
MOVEMENT
Senegal are really struggling with Harry Kane, the Spurs forward is dropping deep, making smart runs and getting on the ball in good areas. He's been excellent tonight for England.
57'
Goal
Bukayo Saka
England
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Wide1
GOAL - ENGLAND
Bukayo Saka makes it 3-0 and that,you feel, is game over for Senegal.
Phil Foden does brilliantly down the left, playing a ball across for Saka who deftly lifts it above Mendy.
54'
BRILLIANT BELLINGHAM
It's not exactly breaking news but Jude Bellingham is a fantastic footballer.
52'
PRESSING
Senegal are trying to play through midfield but England are pressing to win the ball back well. Lots more energy off the ball from England in this half.
49'
CHANCE
Pape Matar Sarr has his first shot since coming on, he fires wide of the target from distance.
48'
PUSHING ON
There will be lots of space for England to play into in this half, Senegal are already pushing further forward in search of a goal.
2nd Half
46'
WE ARE UNDERWAY
46'
SUBSTITUTION - SENEGAL
Pape Matar Sarr is on for Krepin Diatta.
Off
Krépin Diatta
Senegal
Fouls3
Fouls against1
On
Pape Sarr
Senegal
46'
SUBSTITUTION - SENEGAL
Pape Gueye is on for Ismaila Ciss.
Off
Pathé Ciss
Senegal
Fouls1
On
Pape Gueye
Senegal
46'
SUBSTITUTION - SENEGAL
Ahmadou Bamba Dieng is on for Ndiaye.
Off
Iliman Ndiaye
Senegal
Fouls against1
On
Bamba Dieng
Senegal
45'
TRIPLE CHANGE
Senegal are shaking it up here, it looks like Cisse is making a triple substitution at half-time.
-
England
KANE MAKES IT TWO
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF TIME
England came to life in the last ten minutes and go into the break with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson.
45+2
Goal
Harry Kane
England
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Wide1
GOAL - ENGLAND
Harry Kane scores his first goal of the 2022 World Cup to put England 2-0 up! Jude Bellingham does brilliantly, bursting through midfield before feeding Phil Foden who then provides the assist for Harry Kane to smash it past Mendy.