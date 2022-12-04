‘We’ve done a lot of work on penalties’ – John Stones says England ready for World Cup shoot-out ahead of Senegal clash

England have put in "a lot of work" to try and ensure that they won't suffer any more penalty shoot-out heartbreak at the World Cup this year, says John Stones. The Three Lions lost last summer's Euro 2020 final to Italy in a shoot-out and other major tournament exits are still fresh in the memory. Stones also praised team-mates Phil Foden and Harry Maguire for their efforts so far.