Live commentary
18:37
England
KEEPING IT TIGHT
England have kept clean sheets in their last two matches and will be hoping to make it three on the spin tonight.
It is a marked improvement for Gareth Southgate's side who failed to keep a single clean sheet at the 2018 World Cup
18:30
A DATE WITH FRANCE
The winner of this round of 16 clash will play defending champions France in the quarter-final.
Didier Deschamps' side swept Poland aside 3-1 earlier, with World Cup top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe grabbing a brace to take his tally to five.
18:27
England
CHANCE CREATOR
He may not be off the mark for goals yet at this World Cup, but Harry Kane tops the table for assists with three in three matches.
‘We’ve done a lot of work on penalties’ – John Stones says England ready for World Cup shoot-out ahead of Senegal clash
England have put in "a lot of work" to try and ensure that they won't suffer any more penalty shoot-out heartbreak at the World Cup this year, says John Stones. The Three Lions lost last summer's Euro 2020 final to Italy in a shoot-out and other major tournament exits are still fresh in the memory. Stones also praised team-mates Phil Foden and Harry Maguire for their efforts so far.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
