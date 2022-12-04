England - Senegal

World Cup / Last 16
Al Bayt Stadium / 04.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/england/teamcenter.shtml
England
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/senegal/teamcenter.shtml
Senegal
Live commentary

18:37
England
KEEPING IT TIGHT
England have kept clean sheets in their last two matches and will be hoping to make it three on the spin tonight.
It is a marked improvement for Gareth Southgate's side who failed to keep a single clean sheet at the 2018 World Cup

Image credit: Getty Images

18:30
A DATE WITH FRANCE
The winner of this round of 16 clash will play defending champions France in the quarter-final.
Didier Deschamps' side swept Poland aside 3-1 earlier, with World Cup top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe grabbing a brace to take his tally to five.

Image credit: Getty Images

18:27
England
CHANCE CREATOR
He may not be off the mark for goals yet at this World Cup, but Harry Kane tops the table for assists with three in three matches.

Image credit: Getty Images

‘We’ve done a lot of work on penalties’ – John Stones says England ready for World Cup shoot-out ahead of Senegal clash

England have put in "a lot of work" to try and ensure that they won't suffer any more penalty shoot-out heartbreak at the World Cup this year, says John Stones. The Three Lions lost last summer's Euro 2020 final to Italy in a shoot-out and other major tournament exits are still fresh in the memory. Stones also praised team-mates Phil Foden and Harry Maguire for their efforts so far.

Alasdair Mackenzie
By
Alasdair Mackenzie
Updated 02/12/2022 at 23:40 GMT
Read all

Lineups

England jersey
England
4-3-3
Senegal jersey
Senegal
4-5-1
England jersey
England
4-3-3
Senegal jersey
Senegal
4-5-1

Statistics

England logo
England jersey
England
Senegal logo
Senegal jersey
Senegal
0
Corners
0
0
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Total passes
0
