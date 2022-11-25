FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: England v USA updates as Southgate's team look to build on impressive start
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 25.11.2022
18:11
THOSE LINE-UPS
It’s as you were for England, who name an unchanged line-up following their 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday. Harry Kane has shaken off his ankle knock, while Kyle Walker is fit enough for the bench and no more as yet. James Maddison, who picked up an injury just before the tournament, is still not fit enough to make it that far.
As for the USA, there's just one change from the team that was pegged back by Wales on Monday. Norwich's Josh Sargent drops out, replace in the middle of the front three by Haji Wright.
18:09
TEAM NEWS
England: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling
USA: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Wright, Pulisic
18:02
GOOD EVENING!
They are two nations separated by a common language. But whether you call it football or soccer (which, banter merchants, was a term actually coined in England), both sides have the same aim here: get out of Group B, and safely into the knockout rounds of Qatar 2022. If England win tonight, they’ll win the group outright, and could give players a breather in what's been a hectic club and country schedule.
The USA will have plenty to say about that mind and have tweaked England’s nose more than once at this stage of a World Cup. They have ambitions of their own, and if they upkeep their impressive record against England in this tournament, they'll have a right old vista of the knockout stages.
It's on, then; team news from the Al Bayt Stadium incoming.
