France - Australia

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 22.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/france/teamcenter.shtml
France
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/australia/teamcenter.shtml
Australia
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

France jersey
France
4-2-1-3
Australia jersey
Australia
4-3-3
France jersey
France
4-2-1-3
Australia jersey
Australia
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
France logo
France jersey
France
Australia logo
Australia jersey
Australia
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

France

Australia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FranceFRA
00000
1
AustraliaAUS
00000
1
DenmarkDEN
00000
1
TunisiaTUN
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

Southgate 'fed up' by defensive lapses despite big win

4 hours ago

World Cup

'Complete performance' - 'Incredible' Bellingham lauded after England win

5 hours ago

Related matches

Denmark
-
-
Tunisia
22/11
Tunisia
-
-
Australia
26/11
France
-
-
Denmark
26/11
Tunisia
-
-
France
30/11

Follow the World Cup live Football match between France and Australia with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 22 November 2022.

Catch the latest France and Australia news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.