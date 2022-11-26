FIFA World Cup 2022: France v Denmark live - Latest from Stadium 974 as Mbappe surely wins it for France!
World Cup / Group Stage
Stadium 974 / 26.11.2022
Thanks for joining us.
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL-TIME: FRANCE 2-1 DENMARK
France hold on and get the job done at Stadium 974! They become the first side in the competition to qualify for the latter stages.
Denmark now have a lot of work to do in their final match against Australia to ensure qualification, as they need to win. Reaction and report is right here!
Mbappe hits brace and sets records as France qualify for Last 16
90+3'
France
Another late France change to wind down the clock.
90'
Denmark
90'
France
90'
SIX ADDED MINUTES
There will be six minutes for France to hold on.
86'
France
Goal
Kylian Mbappé
France
GOALLLLLL! FRANCE SCORE!
Have Les Bleus won this? Mbappe has his brace! Coman lays the ball off to Griezmann on the right flank, and the attacker spots Mbappe at the back post peeling off from his man. The delivery is pinpoint, and Mbappe finds the yard he is looking for and bundles the ball into the net past Kasper Schmeichel!
80'
Denmark
WIDE FOR DENMARK!
Dolberg peels out wide, and delivers in a low cross into the area. Braithwaite creates some space for himself with some excellent movement to get across Kounde at the near post, but his effort on goal just flies past the outside of the post! What a chance for the Danes!
79'
France
JUST OVER THE BAR!
What a fantastic effort! A ball is whipped into the box from the left-hand side, and Rabiot tries his luck at a scissor kick, but it narrowly goes over the top of the crossbar! What an effort!
77'
France
JUST WIDE!
What a block! Griezmann whips in a corner, and Andersen completely loses the flight of the ball to allow Tchouameni to get free at the back post, but his header goes agonisingly wide of the post after it takes a deflection off the back of Maehle!
75'
France
Off
Ousmane Dembélé
France
On
Kingsley Coman
France
75'
France
Double change for France, Dembele and Varane are replaced by Konate and Koman.
Off
Raphaël Varane
France
On
Ibrahima Konaté
France
73'
Denmark
Dolberg replaces Damsgaard as Denmark opt to switch to a front two.
Off
Mikkel Damsgaard
Denmark
Fouls against1
On
Kasper Dolberg
Denmark
72'
Denmark
SAVED BY LLORIS!
France are looking shaky! The ball is cut-back into the danger area for Lindstrom in the 18-yard box, but his first-time low strike is well saved by Lloris, who denies him brilliantly!
68'
Denmark
Goal
Andreas Christensen
Denmark
GOALLLLL! DENMARK EQUALISE!
The Danes are back on level terms! It all comes from a corner, which Eriksen takes from the right. Andersen gets the all-important flick on at the near post, and Christensen gets in front of Rabiot and sends a downwards header past Lloris! 1-1 and game on!
66'
Denmark
SCRAMBLED CLEAR!
Denmark cause some panic in the box for France, as Lindstrom delivers in a low cross into the danger area, and on the third attempt, Les Bleus divert the ball clear!
62'
France
Marcus Thuram replaces Olivier Giroud for France.
Off
Olivier Giroud
France
Marcus Thuram
France
61'
France
Goal
Kylian Mbappé
France
GOALLLLLL! FRANCE LEAD!
Hernandez charges up the pitch on the left-hand side and feeds it to Mbappe, who carries the ball to the edge of the area. The Milan left-back carries on his run and provides a good option for a one-two pass that allows Mbappe to dispatch a tricky finish beyond Schmeichel! 1-0 to Les Bleus!
55'
France
TIPPED OVER!
Mbappe manages to bypass Andersen with ease after turning him in midfield, and uses his pace to run directly at goal. As he gets into the area, he lets fly with a powerful strike, but Schmeichel turns it over his bar for a corner.
Griezmann’s subsequent corner ball is very poor and fails to beat the first man.
52'
France
REWIND - BEST CHANCE OF FIRST HALF
Take a look at the best chance of the first-half of the game.