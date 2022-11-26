France - Denmark

World Cup / Group Stage
Stadium 974 / 26.11.2022
France
Denmark
Lineups

France jersey
France
4-5-1
Denmark jersey
Denmark
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
France logo
France jersey
France
Denmark logo
Denmark jersey
Denmark
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

France

Denmark

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FranceFRA
11003
2
DenmarkDEN
10101
2
TunisiaTUN
10101
4
AustraliaAUS
10010
