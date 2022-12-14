FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: France vs Morocco scores - Mbappe attempts to enhance golden boot hopes as defending champions look to make another final
World Cup / Semifinal
Al Bayt Stadium / 14.12.2022
Live
17'
GIROUD HITS THE POST
France go straight down the other end and all of a sudden Olivier Giroud is through one-on-one. He lashes a shot goalwards, only to smash the near post
16'
ZIYECH SLIDES WIDE
Excellent counter attack from Morocco, with Hakim Ziyech picked out in the box, only to lose his footing at the vital time and skew his shot wide
16'
HERE'S THE GOAL
Hernandez's strike separates the two sides at the moment
13'
MOROCCO RESPONDING WELL
It's taken Morocco a while to settle, even more so after that early goal, but they're beginning to get into this one now. They certainly look somewhat more comfortable at the back
10'
LLORIS SAVES!
That's Morocco's first chance. Azzedine Ounahi sizes up a 25-yard effort which he sends towards the far corner, only for Hugo Lloris to palm away
8'
WHAT A START FOR FRANCE
That goal really has silenced the crowd. France were getting booed and whistled at every time they touched the ball, but it's the French fans making the noise now
5'
Goal
Theo Hernandez
France
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! FRANCE 1-0 MOROCCO (HERNANDEZ)
France take the lead with their first real attack! Kylian Mbappe has a shot blocked in the box, but it bounces out to Theo Hernandez, who acrobatically converts from a tight angle
3'
LATE CHANGE FOR MOROCCO
It looks like Aguerd has NOT started for Morocco - he's been replaced by Achraf Dari at the last minute
1st Half
1'
HERE. WE. GO!
Morocco, in their infamous red, green and white kit, kick things off against France, wearing their red, white and blue.
18:59
WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE
The Morocco fans are making a lot of noise! Kick-off is moments away
18:55
KICK-OFF APPROACHING!
The teams are with us and it's time for the anthems. The winner will go through to face Argentina - with Lionel Messi confirming that Sunday's show-piece will be his last World Cup match
Messi: This will be my last World Cup
18:52
MOROCCO TOUGH TO BREAK DOWN
Morocco have conceded just one goal at this World Cup - and that was an own goal! On top of that, 'keeper Bono has kept seven clean sheets in his last eight appearances for his country. Well, he does work in Mysterious Ways
18:48
KONATE RETURNS
Konate has missed both of France's knock-out matches so far, with Upamecano prefered at centre-back. The Liverpool man has had a sterling World Cup so far though, so it shouldn't hinder their hopes of keeping a clean sheet
18:44
THE HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
This is only the fifth meeting between the two sides - two of the previous four have ended all-square, while France have picked up two victories. Their last clash was in a friendly in November 2007, which ended 2-2 and saw a 19-year old Karim Benzema start upfront
18:40
ROCKET THROUGH AFTER ANOTHER SCARE
In the snooker world, Ronnie O'Sullivan had another close one as he edged into the third round of the English Open. Catch up on all the action by clicking the link below
O'Sullivan survives Poomjaeng scare to move into third round, wins for Murphy, Lisowski
18:36
THE MANAGER TURNING OPINIONS AROUND
Walid Regragui became Morocco boss in August, and it's fair to say his appointment wasn't a universally popular one. However, he's won those doubters round with an eight game unbeaten run, including reaching the World Cup semi-finals
18:32
FRANCE'S EXCELLENT SEMI-FINAL RECORD
France haven't lost a World Cup semi-final since 1986, when they were beaten 2-0 by West Germany. Since then, they've won en route to the France '98 and Russia '18 titles, as well as Germany 2006, where they finished runners-up to Italy
18:28
ATMOSPHERE BUILDING
It's fair to say that there are more Morocco fans than France supporters at the Al Bayt Stadium
18:25
MOROCCO LOOKING TO MAKE MORE HISTORY
In beating Portugal, Morocco became the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals, but making history is nothing new to them
Morocco no strangers to making history ahead of landmark semi-final
18:21
TWO CHANGES FOR MOROCCO AS WELL
Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui come in for Yahia Attiyat Allah and Selim Amallah, who drop to the bench
