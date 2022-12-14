France - Morocco

World Cup / Semifinal
Al Bayt Stadium / 14.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/france/teamcenter.shtml
France
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/morocco/teamcenter.shtml
Morocco
Advertisement
Ad

France v Morocco: Walid Regragui says he will not make an 'anti-Kylian Mbappe plan' for World Cup semi-final

Around 20,000 Morocco fans are expected to descend on the Al Bayt Stadium as the national team take on reigning world champions France in their World Cup semi-final in Qatar on Wednesday night. Morocco boss Walid Regragui is dreaming big ahead of the historic clash. As well as thinking his side are capable of an upset, he is confident Achraf Hakimi will be able to contain Kylian Mbappe.

By
Eurosport
Published 13/12/2022 at 12:11 GMT
Read all

Lineups

France jersey
France
4-5-1
Morocco jersey
Morocco
4-3-3
France jersey
France
4-5-1
Morocco jersey
Morocco
4-3-3

Statistics

Recent matches

France

Morocco

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

How to watch and stream France v Morocco World Cup semi-final

Yesterday at 17:28

World Cup

Badstuber exclusive: Croatia seem unbreakable, probably only they can stop Messi now

5 hours ago

Related matches

Follow the World Cup live Football match between France and Morocco with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 14 December 2022.

Catch the latest France and Morocco news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.