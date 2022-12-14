France v Morocco: Walid Regragui says he will not make an 'anti-Kylian Mbappe plan' for World Cup semi-final

Around 20,000 Morocco fans are expected to descend on the Al Bayt Stadium as the national team take on reigning world champions France in their World Cup semi-final in Qatar on Wednesday night. Morocco boss Walid Regragui is dreaming big ahead of the historic clash. As well as thinking his side are capable of an upset, he is confident Achraf Hakimi will be able to contain Kylian Mbappe.