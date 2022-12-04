FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 IN QATAR LIVE: France v Poland updates as the reigning World Champions enter their first knockout game
World Cup / Last 16
Al Thumama Stadium / 04.12.2022
End of 2nd Half
France
FULL-TIME FRANCE 3-1 POLAND
A comfortable win in the end for France. A record goal for Giroud, but Mbappe steals the headlines. France through to the quarter-finals, Poland are out.
90+6'
Poland
Penalty
Robert Lewandowski
Poland
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Fouls2
GOAL! 3-1 LEWANDOWSKI
His penalty was allowed to be re-taken for what appeared to have been a problem with the ball? He slots it away this time around.
90+5
Poland
TERRIBLE PENALTY FROM LEWENDOWSKI
Somewhat of a harsh handball penalty against France, Lewandowski steps up, but Lloris saves.
90+1
France
Goal
Kylian Mbappé
France
Goals2
Assists1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
GOAL!! 3-0 MBAPPE AGAIN!
I mean, how do you stop that? No right to score whatsoever, very little back lift, yet he gets so much power behind it. Right in to the top corner, unstoppable.
88'
Poland
CASH SEES YELLOW
Yellow card
Matthew Cash
Poland
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
86'
France
FRANCE SITTING IN
Simply winding down the clock now, and waiting for transitional moments to break. Not committing many men forward now.
82'
Poland
SPARK GONE
Poland now looking somewhat slumped after that Mbappe goal, still getting on the ball but some disappointed faces out there.
79'
France
CALM AND COLLECTED
France now beginning to slow the game down.
76'
CHANGES FOR FRANCE
Off
Ousmane Dembélé
France
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Kingsley Coman
France
76'
CHANGES FOR FRANCE
Off
Olivier Giroud
France
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Marcus Thuram
France
74'
France
Goal
Kylian Mbappé
France
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
GOAL 2-0 TO FRANCE INEVITABLE MBAPPE
Another goal from the boot of Mbappe, and it just looked simple. He was given too much time to set himself, power and finesse from the Frenchmen. Clinical.
71'
Poland
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR POLAND
Off
Grzegorz Krychowiak
Poland
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Krystian Bielik
Poland
71'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR POLAND
Off
Jakub Kaminski
Poland
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
On
Nicola Zalewski
Poland
France
A FIRST CHANGE FOR FRANCE
Off
Aurélien Tchouaméni
France
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Youssouf Fofana
France
67'
Poland
JUST COULDN'T REACH IT
A dangerous ball into the box from Bereszynski, which floats just over the head of Kaminski, who done well to get into the box.
65'
France
SIDE NETTING FROM GIROUD
Good build up play from France, Kounde gets into an attacking position, puts a cross into the box, Giroud attempts a clever flick at goal, but his attempt only hits the side netting.
63'
France
FRANCE SHOUT FOR A PENALTY
Mbappe with a flick into the box, blocked off by Kiwior. Shouts of a penalty from the French, but nothing from the ref. Dembele judged to have been offside in the lead up to that incident in any case.
60'
France
FRANCE COUNTER ATTACK
Poland getting on the ball is exposing them to the counter. Hernandez wins it in midfield and gets Griezmann running, he sets it to Dembele, who drags it back to Mbappe. Though the PSG man doesn't hear the man on shouts and is dispossessed.
57'
France
GIROUD WITH A GREAT FINISH AFTER THE REFS WHISTLE
A collision between Varane and Szczesny leaves the pair laying on the floor. Ref blows to halt the game just before Giroud gets his bicycle kick off. No goal of course and both men now on their feet and playing.
55'
France
FRANCE SHOWING THEIR QUALITY
The World Champions starting to flex their muscles, moving the ball well which leads to an Mbappe shot from distance. A deflection takes it out for their sixth corner of the match.