France - Poland

World Cup / Last 16
Al Thumama Stadium / 04.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/france/teamcenter.shtml
France
Completed
3
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/poland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Poland
Advertisement
Ad

Highlights

France
Poland

Statistics

France logo
France jersey
France
Poland logo
Poland jersey
Poland
3

Goals

1
56%
Possession
44%
7
Corners
1
7
Shots on target
3
6
Shots off target
4
551
Total passes
455

Lineups

France jersey
France
4-3-3
Poland jersey
Poland
4-5-1
France jersey
France
4-3-3
Poland jersey
Poland
4-5-1
France logo
France
Poland logo
Poland
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

Messi sparkles in 1000th game as Argentina book Netherlands showdown

19 hours ago

World Cup

'They don't respect us' - Suarez reacts to 'painful' exit with Uruguay

Yesterday at 16:20

Related matches

England
-
-
Senegal
19:00
Japan
-
-
Croatia
05/12
Brazil
-
-
Korea Republic
05/12
Morocco
-
-
Spain
06/12

Follow the World Cup live Football match between France and Poland with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 4 December 2022.

Catch the latest France and Poland news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.