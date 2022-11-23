FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Germany v Japan updates as Group E gets underway with 2014 Champions Germany locking horns with Japan
World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 23.11.2022
12:20
HERE'S HOW JAPAN LINE UP
JAPAN: Gonda, Nagatomo, Itakura, Yoshida, Sakai, Tanaka, Endo, Kubo, Kamada, J.Ito, Maeda
Subs: Kawashima, Schmidt, Yamane, Taniguchi, Tomiyasu, H.Ito, Shibasaki, Mitoma, Morita, Soma, Doan, Minamino, Asano, Machino, Ueda
12:15
HAVERTZ, MULLER IN ATTACK FOR GERMANY, RUDIGER PARTNERS SCHLOTTERBECK AT THE BACK
GERMANY: Neuer, Sule, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Muller, Musiala, Havertz
Subs: Trapp, ter Stergen, Ginter, Kehrer, Klostermann, Gunter, Bella-Kotchap, Goretzka, Gotze, Brandt, Fullkrug, Hofmann, Sane, Adeyemi, Moukoko
12:10
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Welcome to Eurosport’s LIVE digital coverage of the World Cup clash between Germany and Japan as Group E gets underway. Germany will be looking for redemption after their last World Cup campaign in Brazil, where they exited at the group stages as reigning champions.
There’s less than an hour until kick-off with this one starting at 13:00 GMT.
Image credit: Eurosport