FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Ghana v Uruguay updates as Ghana seek redemption in replay of dramatic 2010 encounter
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 02.12.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'+9
GAME OVER!
Uruguay and Ghana are out of the World Cup! The former have won 2-0 here, but it isn't enough as South Korea and Portugal progress from Group H.
90'+8
SEIDU IS BOOKED
Yellow card
Alidu Seidu
Ghana
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
90'+7
Ghana
GHANA MAKE A LATE CHANGE
Off
Mohammed Kudus
Ghana
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Fouls2
Fouls against2
On
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Ghana
90'+7
Uruguay
ANOTHER CHANCE GOES BEGGING FOR URUGUAY!
Cavani looks for Coates with a low cross but the defender - now playing up front - pokes his shot wide.
90'+5
Ghana
GREAT SAVE ATI-ZIGI!
Uruguay fly forward and Valverde takes a shot from range but Ati-Zigi pushes it around the post.
90'+3
Uruguay
CAVANI GOES DOWN IN THE BOX!
And Uruguay want a penalty! Cavani is clipped as he runs onto a ball but it looks soft, and there won’t be a VAR check.
90'+1
EIGHT MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
90'
Uruguay
ALL OR NOTHING FOR URUGUAY!
It's over between South Korea and Portugal, and the former have done their bit to reach the knockouts.
Only a late Uruguay goal will send them through now.
87'
Uruguay
COATES TAKES OUT SEMENYO
And he's booked.
Yellow card
Sebastián Coates
Uruguay
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
85'
SOUTH KOREA HAVE SCORED!
At this late, late stage, Uruguay are heading out! They need to score another goal!FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: South Korea vs Portugal scores - Horta puts Portugal ahead, South Korea
82'
Uruguay
GOOD SAVE ROCHET!
The goalkeeper has played his part! He gets down sharply to deny Kudus' effort that looked to be nestling into the bottom left corner.
80'
Ghana
SEMENYO JUST WIDE!
The substitute strikes from a tight angle but pulls his shot wide as it fizzes across the face of goal.
78'
Uruguay
SPECULATIVE EFFORT FROM VALVERDE
The midfielder tries to lob Anti-Zigi from his own half, but his effort is wide.
72'
Ghana
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR GHANA
Off
Salis Abdul Samed
Ghana
Fouls4
Fouls against2
On
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
Ghana
72'
Ghana
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR GHANA
Off
Iñaki Williams
Ghana
On
Antoine Semenyo
Ghana
72'
Ghana
KUDUS GOES FOR GOAL FROM RANGE
Kudus picks the ball up in the middle of the pitch, surrounded by Uruguay players, and weaves his way toward goal as he looks to find space before thrashing an effort over the bar.
69'
Uruguay
GREAT HIT BY VALVERDE!
The Real Madrid midfielder volleys a clean strike toward goal from 35 yards out, but Ati-Zigi beats it away!
66'
Uruguay
DE LA CRUZ IS ALSO ON
Off
Facundo Pellistri
Uruguay
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Nicolás De La Cruz
Uruguay
66'
Uruguay
SUAREZ REPLACED
After a slightly less dramatic appearance than the one against the same opposition in that 2010 quarter-final, Suarez has done his bit and is replaced by Edison Cavani.
Off
Luis Suárez
Uruguay
Assists1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against4
On
Edinson Cavani
Uruguay
65'
Uruguay
GOOD OPPORTUNITY FOR URUGUAY!
Pellistri tries to curl an effort in at the near post but gets it just wide of the post.