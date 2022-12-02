FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Ghana v Uruguay updates as Ghana seek redemption in replay of dramatic 2010 encounter

Ghana
Completed
0
2
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/uruguay-1/teamcenter.shtml
Uruguay
    End of 2nd Half
    90'+9
    GAME OVER!
    Uruguay and Ghana are out of the World Cup! The former have won 2-0 here, but it isn't enough as South Korea and Portugal progress from Group H.
    90'+8
    SEIDU IS BOOKED
    Alidu Seidu
    Yellow card
    Alidu Seidu
    Ghana
    Ghana
    GHANA MAKE A LATE CHANGE
    Mohammed Kudus
    Off
    Mohammed Kudus
    Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
    On
    Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
    90'+7
    Uruguay
    ANOTHER CHANCE GOES BEGGING FOR URUGUAY!
    Cavani looks for Coates with a low cross but the defender - now playing up front - pokes his shot wide.
    90'+5
    Ghana
    GREAT SAVE ATI-ZIGI!
    Uruguay fly forward and Valverde takes a shot from range but Ati-Zigi pushes it around the post.
    90'+3
    Uruguay
    CAVANI GOES DOWN IN THE BOX!
    And Uruguay want a penalty! Cavani is clipped as he runs onto a ball but it looks soft, and there won’t be a VAR check.
    90'+1
    EIGHT MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
    90'
    Uruguay
    ALL OR NOTHING FOR URUGUAY!
    It's over between South Korea and Portugal, and the former have done their bit to reach the knockouts.
    Only a late Uruguay goal will send them through now.
    87'
    Uruguay
    COATES TAKES OUT SEMENYO
    And he's booked.
    Sebastián Coates
    Yellow card
    Sebastián Coates
    Uruguay
    Uruguay
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks1
    85'
    SOUTH KOREA HAVE SCORED!
    At this late, late stage, Uruguay are heading out! They need to score another goal!
    82'
    Uruguay
    GOOD SAVE ROCHET!
    The goalkeeper has played his part! He gets down sharply to deny Kudus' effort that looked to be nestling into the bottom left corner.
    80'
    Ghana
    SEMENYO JUST WIDE!
    The substitute strikes from a tight angle but pulls his shot wide as it fizzes across the face of goal.
    78'
    Uruguay
    SPECULATIVE EFFORT FROM VALVERDE
    The midfielder tries to lob Anti-Zigi from his own half, but his effort is wide.
    72'
    Ghana
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR GHANA
    Salis Abdul Samed
    Off
    Salis Abdul Samed
    Ghana
    Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
    On
    Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
    72'
    Ghana
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR GHANA
    Iñaki Williams
    Off
    Iñaki Williams
    Antoine Semenyo
    On
    Antoine Semenyo
    72'
    Ghana
    KUDUS GOES FOR GOAL FROM RANGE
    Kudus picks the ball up in the middle of the pitch, surrounded by Uruguay players, and weaves his way toward goal as he looks to find space before thrashing an effort over the bar.
    69'
    Uruguay
    GREAT HIT BY VALVERDE!
    The Real Madrid midfielder volleys a clean strike toward goal from 35 yards out, but Ati-Zigi beats it away!
    66'
    Uruguay
    DE LA CRUZ IS ALSO ON
    Facundo Pellistri
    Off
    Facundo Pellistri
    Nicolás De La Cruz
    On
    Nicolás De La Cruz
    66'
    Uruguay
    SUAREZ REPLACED
    After a slightly less dramatic appearance than the one against the same opposition in that 2010 quarter-final, Suarez has done his bit and is replaced by Edison Cavani.
    Luis Suárez
    Off
    Luis Suárez
    Edinson Cavani
    On
    Edinson Cavani
    65'
    Uruguay
    GOOD OPPORTUNITY FOR URUGUAY!
    Pellistri tries to curl an effort in at the near post but gets it just wide of the post.