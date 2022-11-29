World Cup 2022 LIVE – Pulisic scores to give United States narrow lead as Iran push for equaliser
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Thumama Stadium / 29.11.2022
21:15
HUGE DAY FOR USMNT
21:03
FULL TIME: IRAN 0-1 USA
The United States are into the last 16 of the World Cup!
It's a deserved win in the end. Pulisic's first-half goal came after a dominant start from the Americans and although Iran improved after the break, they never offered enough in attack to get the goal they needed to go through.
It's heartbreak for the Iranians, who only needed a draw to reach the knockout stages for the first time.
100'
USA COUNTER
Now the USA have a chance on the break, but Wright's finish is tame and an easy save!
99'
IRAN CLOSE AGAIN!
That was a big chance! A long ball is nodded on towards Taremi, who slides the ball through Turner's legs, but Zimmerman is back to clear before it can trickle over the line.
The Iranian bench are on the pitch appealing for a penalty, but it doesn't look like one and the referee thinks so too.
96'
YELLOW CARD
That's as clear a yellow as you'll see. Jalali pulls back Musah as he tries to set off on the counter-attack.
93'
SO CLOSE!
Iran win a free-kick out on the left wing. It's whipped in low and Pouraliganji gets there with a diving header, but directs his effort just wide of the front post! Good chance.
90'
NINE MORE MINUTES!
NINE minutes of added time! This might feel like an eternity to the USA, but it offers Iran a glimmer of hope!
89'
IRAN CORNER COMES TO NOTHING
Iran win a corner. Can this be the moment? No, it's swung towards the back post but nobody's there. Queiroz's side are really lacking some quality in the final third today.
87'
IRAN FRUSTRATED
Ghoddos tries to invent something out of nothing, but instead ends up knocking a ball over the top straight into Turner's arms.
86'
FIVE MINUTES REMAINING
So, what have you got Iran? Your World Cup is on the line - one goal is all that's required!
Can the USA hold out? We're into the final five...
83'
CHANCE FOR IRAN!
A good cross is swung in from the right wing and the USA defence fail to deal with it.
However, Karimi can't get a clean contact on the ball and it hits his body before being gathered by Turner.
82'
AND MORE
Dest and Weah off, Zimmerman and Moore on for the States.
80'
MORE SUBS
A couple more changes to report.
Ansarifard is on for Gholizadeh for Iran, while Wright has replaced Sargent for the USA.
Also, Iran's Hosseini has gone in the book. Lots of fouls now.
78'
MEANWHILE...
Marcus Rashford has bagged his second of the night to put England 3-0 up against Wales.
That means, remember, that one goal will be enough to send Iran through here.
71'
IRAN CHANGES
Ezatolahi lines up a shot from distance but fires well over.
Some Iran changes now - Noorollahi and Hajsafi are off, Torabi and Jalali on.
70'
ACOSTA ON FOR USA
There's been another change for the States, with Acosta coming on for McKennie.
69'
MUSAH FREE-KICK OVER
The USA win a free-kick in a dangerous area just outside the D.
Musah steps up to take it, but his curling effort flies over the bar.
67'
FOUL BY TAREMI
It turns out the referee had blown for a foul anyway, so that chance wouldn't have counted.
But the USA will be concerned by how easily their defence was opened up there.
65'
HUGE CHANCE FOR IRAN!
Another big chance for the equaliser goes begging! Iran get into the USA box on the right and a dangerous ball is cut back towards Taremi.
The striker misses it but it falls to Ghoddos, who curls a shot wide of the top corner. That's two big chances wasted by the substitute. But at least they're finally threatening.
64'
IRAN INJURY SCARE
Rezaeian goes down screaming in agony after an aerial challenge with Robinson, but he's soon up on his feet and seems fine to continue.