FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Japan v Costa Rica updates as Japan look to make it two wins from two matches
World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 27.11.2022
09:32
SOAKING UP THE ATMOSPHERE
09:31
Costa Rica
09:31
Japan
ONE TO WATCH
Hidemasa Morita comes into the midfield today for Japan. The Germany game came too soon for him as he was struggling for full fitness but he's in from the off against Costa Rica.
The 27-year-old midfielder has established himself as a starter for Sporting CP in Portugal, a technical midfielder who can sit deep and create things, he's also terrific at cutting out loose passes and putting in tackles.
09:16
Costa Rica
THE OLD GUARD
Costa Rica's starting XI today has an average age of 30.9 years old! They will be calling on the experience of the likes of Keylor Navas (35), Kendall Waston (34) and Bryan Oviedo (32).
09:11
Costa Rica
NEED A WIN
Costa Rica are currently bottom of Group E after a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain, a win today would take them into third place above Germany, who Costa Rica will have to face in their last group match.
09:07
Japan
DREAMING OF THE KNOCKOUTS
After a sensational 2-1 victory over Germany, Japan can go top of Group E with a win today.
If Japan win and Germany lose or draw tonight against Spain, Japan will qualify for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.
09:05
Costa Rica
COSTA RICA TEAM NEWS
Here is how the Central American side line up today.
09:04
Japan
JAPAN TEAM NEWS
Here is how the Samurai Blue line up today.
09:00
GOOD MORNING
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Group E clash between Japan and Costa Rica. Team news is coming up next!
