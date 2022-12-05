FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan v Croatia Live! - Latest from Al Janoub as Ivan Perisic equalises for Croatia!
World Cup / Last 16
Al Janoub Stadium / 05.12.2022
Live
78'
Croatia
JUST WIDE!
Perisic captalises on a poor pass by Yoshida and has the freedom of Al Janoub to run directly towards goal. He lets fly from just outside the penalty area, but his strike goes narrowly wide due to a deflection off the ankle of Tomiyasu. That was a vital interception!
75'
Japan
Another Japanese change as Kamada is replaced by Sakai. This may suggest a change in formation.
Off
Daichi Kamada
Japan
Wide2
Free Kicks1
On
Hiroki Sakai
Japan
68'
Croatia
Another Croatia change, as Pasalic replaces Kramaric.
Off
Andrej Kramaric
Croatia
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against1
On
Mario Pašalic
Croatia
66'
Croatia
WIDE!
Another chance for Croatia, who are upping the ante! Budimir's header at the back post from a cross that comes into the box whistles wide of the post from seven yards out!
64'
Japan
Mitoma will slot in at left-wing back, and there does not look to be a change in shape.
Off
Yuto Nagatomo
Japan
Fouls1
On
Kaoru Mitoma
Japan
63'
Japan
Changes for Japan. Asano replaces Maeda, and Mitoma comes on for Nagatomo.
Off
Daizen Maeda
Japan
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Offsides1
On
Takuma Asano
Japan
63'
Croatia
GOOD SAVE FROM GONDA!
Modric tries his luck with a beautifully dipping strike on the half-volley from outside the box. It is heading into the top-left corner of the net, but Gonda reacts well to acrobatically tip it away for a corner!
62'
Croatia
Croatia make their first change of the game as Petkovic is replaced by Budimir.
Off
Bruno Petkovic
Croatia
Fouls against2
On
Ante Budimir
Croatia
59'
Japan
EASY SAVE!
Japan attack once again in the final third, but Doan's shot from inside the D lacks the power and it is comfortably held by Livakovic.
57'
Japan
WHAT A SAVE!
Endo goes for broke with a superb strike from 25-yards out that is dipping, but Livakovic tips it over his crossbar with a strong glove! The warning signs are still there from Japan as they look to retake the lead after being pegged back.
55'
Croatia
Goal
Ivan Perišic
Croatia
Goals1
On target2
Fouls1
GOALLLLLL! CROATIA EQUALISE!
Perisic strikes for Croatia, and just like that, they are back in this tie! Lovren provides the assist with a fantastic cross from deep. Perisic reacts quickest at the back post to guide his header into the far corner of the net past Gonda!
51'
PETKOVIC TAKES TOO LONG!
The Croatia forward takes too long on the ball as he finds himself in a good position in the left-half space with players ahead of him. The half-chance eventually comes to nothing.
49'
CLEARED!
Doan's deflected cross from the inside left-channel goes into the danger area, but Croatia do just enough to clear the ball up the pitch.
47'
Japan
QUICK START FOR JAPAN!
The Samurai Blue come out of the blocks fast and fashion an early chance in the second period, but Kamada's effort from 20-yards out flies just over the bar.
2nd Half
45'
SECOND HALF!
We are back underway here at Al Janoub. No changes for either side at the break.
-
-
REPLAY: JAPAN'S GOAL!
Take a look at the goal that put Japan in front!
End of 1st Half
45+3'
HALF-TIME: JAPAN 1-0 CROATIA
The Samurai Blue go into the break deservedly in front here at Al Janoub. Daizen Maeda's strike just before half-time is the difference between the sides. Back soon...
Image credit: Getty Images
45+2'
Croatia
LATE CORNER COMES TO NOTHING FOR CROATIA
Croatia win a late corner in the second minute of additional time. Modric opts to take it short but it leads to nothing as the ball evades the head of Lovren. That looks like that's it for the first period.
45'
TWO ADDITIONAL MINUTES
We will have two added minutes to round off this first-half here at Al Janoub.