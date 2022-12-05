Japan - Croatia

World Cup / Last 16
Al Janoub Stadium / 05.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/japan/teamcenter.shtml
Japan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/croatia/teamcenter.shtml
Croatia
Lineups

Japan jersey
Japan
5-4-1
Croatia jersey
Croatia
4-3-3
Japan jersey
Japan
5-4-1
Croatia jersey
Croatia
4-3-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Japan

Croatia

