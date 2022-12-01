Japan vs Spain live - Japan lead in crunch World Cup game after quickfire goals from Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka
World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 01.12.2022
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME!
IT'S ALL OVER!
UNBELIEVABLE!!! Japan have qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup as Group E winners after a shock 2-1 win over Spain! Spain will take second. Germany are out! What an incredible match played by Japan.
Japan stun Spain to top group and knock Germany out in big shock
90+6'
JAPAN HOLDING ONTO THE BALL
Just under a minute left...
90+6'
OLMO HAS A BLAST FROM RANGE
But he drags his shot well wide. That was poor.
90+4'
SPAIN SLOWLY BUILDING ATTACKS
But for Japan they are able to read their moves at the moment and are not afraid to hoof it back to them.
90+2'
SPAIN ARE STRUGGLING FOR IDEAS
They are still passing out from the back and looking to thread passes through the eye of the needle. Japan are holding firm right now, but there's still five minutes left.
90'
SEVEN MINUTES OF ADDED TIME!
Germany now lead Costa Rica 4-2 in the other Group E game. Every German will be a Spain fan right now...
89'
GREAT SAVES BY GONDA!
Asensio's curling shot with his left foot is parried away by the Japan goalkeeper! Spain put together another move which ends with Olmo having a shot at the near post, but it lacks power and the goalkeeper clutches it to his chest! Wow!
88'
SPAIN COMMITTING MEN FORWARD
But they are struggling to many any chances. Alba has a speculative effort from outside the box which is blocked.
86'
SUB FOR JAPAN
Tanaka is coming off. Endo takes his place. Can Japan hold on here...
84'
SPAIN ALMOST CAUGHT OUT!
Ito looked to be away on the counter-attack but Carvajal was just about able to catch up with him and make a vital interception. Spain are taking risks now. They have to!
82'
JAPAN FREE-KICK
Doan's cross is met by Itakura, but his header from just inside the box was straight at Simon who could catch it.
80'
NO JOY FOR SPAIN
Fati tries to get a cross into the box but it is blocked and rebounds off the Spain forward and out for a goal-kick.
75'
JAPAN SITTING DEEPER
Japan currently lead the group and will certainly take a 2-1 win. Can Spain break them down?
73'
GERMANY EQUALISE AGAINST COSTA RICA!
Germany trailed against Costa Rica momentarily, but Havertz has made it 2-2 which means as it stands Japan and Spain both qualify for the knockout stages.
71'
CHANCE FOR ASANO!
Mitoma bursts down the left flank on the break. He outpaces Carvajal and plays an excellent rolled ball into the path of Asano, but he gets his shot all wrong. He slips and fires wide. That was superb by Mitoma! Hajime Moriyasu's half-time subs have changed this game.
70'
HERE IS JAPAN'S SECOND GOAL
68'
CHANGE FOR JAPAN
Tomiyasu is on the pitch now. Kamada makes way.
67'
SUBS FOR SPAIN
An attacking switch for Spain. Balde and Gavi come off for Fati and Alba.
65'
JAPAN KEEP COMING FORWARD
Whatever was said at half time has worked because Japan are now coming forward in waves. They look rejuvenated and will be in the last 16 of the World Cup if results stay the same. Germany are currently going home.
61'
SUB FOR JAPAN
Maeda comes off for Asano.