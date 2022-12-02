FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: South Korea vs Portugal scores - Horta puts Portugal ahead, South Korea heading out
World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 02.12.2022
17:10
THAT'S ALL FROM US
What drama. What an afternoon of football. It's why we love it! That's all from me, anyway, so catch up on the drama here and enjoy the rest of your evening!
Last-gasp Hwang strike sends South Korea into World Cup last 16 with win over Portugal
17:09
SOUTH KOREA GO THROUGH!
Uruguay can only win 2-0, so South Korea have done it on goals scored. Utterly, utterly incredible
16:56
FOLLOW THE URUGUAY GAME
16:55
WHERE IT STANDS
So, as things stand, South Korea are through on GOALS SCORED! There's seven minutes more injury time to be played in that one. Uruguay lead 2-0. Another goal for them in that one and they're through
End of 2nd Half
90+7'
IT'S ALL OVER!
South Korea 2-1 Portugal. Wow! Drama!
90+3'
AS THINGS STAND
South Korea are going through on goals scored! All eyes remain on Uruguay!
90+1'
Goal
Hee-chan Hwang
Korea Republic
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against2
GOAL! SOUTH KOREA 2-1 PORTUGAL!
WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT! South Korea counter attack from a Portugal corner. Son Heung-Min times his pass perfectly and Hwang Hee-Chan slots home. Unbelievable! What a moment!
90+1'
INTO ADDED TIME WE GO
South Korea have six minutes to find a winner
90'
CANCELO SHOT DEFLECTS WIDE
The Manchester City man breaks down the left and into the box, with his shot deflecting off a South Korean boot and out for a corner
86'
END TO END
South Korea are throwing the kitchen sink at it now, but it all feels a little too late
82'
DOUBLE PORTUGAL SUB TOO
Bernardo Silva and William Carvalho replace Joao Mario and Vitinha
Off
João Mário
Portugal
Free Kicks1
Corners2
On
William Carvalho
Portugal
81'
DOUBLE SOUTH KOREA CHANGE
Handbrake finally coming off? It's certainly now or never. Hwang Ui-Jo and Jun-ho Son come on for the injured Lee Kang-In and Kim Young-Gwon
Off
Kang-in Lee
Korea Republic
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Jun-ho Son
Korea Republic
78'
PORTUGAL BEGINNING TO PRESS
Portugal are certainly finding a bit more joy going forward now, but without Ronaldo, that final ball into the box needs a bit more work
74'
FREE-KICK GOES OVER
Palhinha conceded a free-kick 30-yards out, from which South Korea ridiculously decide to shoot, and it goes well over the bar
70'
HAND BALL?
South Korea are screaming for it after Son's shot clatters into Cancelo in the area. It looks like it hits his rib cage, and only a corner is, rightly, awarded
67'
COSTA SAVES
An absolutely thumping drive from Hwang In-Beom, but it's straight at Costa in truth, and he reacts quickly enough to batter away
66'
SON SHOT SAVED
The effort from 22-yards takes a deflection and is a comfortable catch for Costa
66'
CHANGE FOR SOUTH KOREA TOO
Wolves man Hwang Hee-Chan is on for Lee Jae-Sung
Off
Jae-sung Lee
Korea Republic
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Hee-chan Hwang
Korea Republic
65'
TREBLE PORTUGAL SUB
Ronaldo, Neves and Nunes off, Leao, Andre Silva and Joao Paulinha come on
Off
Matheus Nunes
Portugal
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
João Palhinha
Portugal
63'
SOUTH KOREA HOLDING THEIR SHAPE
The Asian outfit are quite happy to allow Portugal to dominate possession at the moment. They're going to have to come out of their shell at some point