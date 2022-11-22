FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Mexico v Poland updates as Lewandowski sees penalty saved by Ochoa
World Cup / Group Stage
Stadium 974 / 22.11.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
90'
SEVEN MINUTES ADDED ON!
Plenty of time yet, then!
89'
OUCH
There will be a stoppage as Glik goes down in some pain after Lozano's shot struck him in the face.
87'
POLAND SUB
Milik replaces Zielinksi for the final few minutes.
Off
Piotr Zielinski
Poland
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
Corners5
On
Arkadiusz Milik
Poland
87'
NOT A GOOD DAY FOR GOATs
On reflection, it hasn't been a good day for some of the world's greatest. After Lionel Messi's Argentina were defeated by Saudi Arabia (still can't believe it), Robert Lewandowski looks like his missed penalty will cost Poland all three points.
84'
MEXICO SUB
Antuna replaces Vega. Can he inspire his side to victory with six minutes of normal time remaining?
Off
Alexis Vega
Mexico
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against4
Wide3
Offsides1
On
Uriel Antuna
Mexico
82'
IMPORTANT BLOCK
A rare chance for Poland comes from a corner delivery. It's flicked on for Kyrchowiak at the back post but his sliding effort is blocked by Sanchez.
80'
LACK OF QUALITY
The tempo has dropped rapidly again as we head into the final 10 minutes. Mexico's Vega tries an ambitious half-volley from distance but scuffs it badly wide.
77'
ANOTHER BLANK?
After Denmark and Tunisia's stalemate, we heading for a second consecutive goalless draw at the Qatar World Cup?
76'
YELLOW CARD - POLAND
Just minutes after coming on, Frankowski is booked for a foul on Lozano - and he can have no complaints.
Yellow card
Przemyslaw Frankowski
Poland
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
75'
IT'S ALL GONE QUIET AGAIN
After the drama of Lewandowski's missed penalty, it has all gone quiet again. We have 15 minutes to find a winner, plus whatever time is added on.
72'
POLAND SUB
Frankowski replaces Szymanski.
Off
Sebastian Szymanski
Poland
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Free Kicks1
On
Przemyslaw Frankowski
Poland
71'
MEXICO SUBS
On: Rodriguez, Jimenez
Off: Herrera, Martin
Off
Henry Martín
Mexico
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Raúl Jiménez
Mexico
-
WATCH - THE MOMENT LEWI MISSES A PEN
What scenes. Unbelievable stuff.
64'
SAVE!
Alvarez tries an ambitious effort from distance, Martin meets it with his head to make it even trickier for Szczesny but the Poland goalkeeper makes a decent save.
63'
AGONY FOR LEWI...
His search for a first-ever World Cup goal goes on.
Image credit: Getty Images
61'
YELLOW CARD!
And now someone on the Mexico bench has been booked by the referee!
60'
NOW MEXICO WANT A PENALTY!
There is a soft challenge in the Poland box, VAR looks set to have a look before the linesman raises his flag for offside.
This game has, finally, burst into life!
58'
IT'S SAVED!
Lewandowski is still searching for his World Cup goal as Ochoa dives to his right and saves his spot-kick!
Unbelievable drama!
56'
PENALTY TO POLAND!
The referee points to the spot! Moreno is booked as well.
Lewandowski will take the penalty!
Yellow card
Héctor Moreno
Mexico
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
55'
THE REFEREE GOES TO THE SCREEN...
And we know what usually happens when the referee has a chance to look at a replay...