Morocco v Croatia LIVE - World Cup latest updates as Luka Modric leads Croatia once again
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 23.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FT: MOROCCO 0-0 CROATIA
It ends goalless.
Morocco will be the happier of the two sides. They proved difficult to break down and played well but lacked the quality in the attacking third.
Croatia don't look the same side as they did four years ago. They were not at their best today and will need to improve to go far in this tournament. Croatia were too slow on the ball and lacked spark.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+6'
GREAT RUN
Attia Allah bursts forward from left-back but runs into traffic. Morocco again beat Croatia to the loose ball but Ezzalzouli pushes Brozovic over and that's a foul
90+4'
SUMS IT UP
A 50/50 is won by the Moroccan team and they play forward to Ziyech but he can't find a pass to unlock the door. Sums up the game perfectly. Croatia come forward but Livaja gives it away cheaply and Sabiri smacks it clear.
90+1'
SIX ADDED MINUTES
Not long to go now. Morocco are knocking it around with confidence. Their fans sing while the Croatians look under whelmed.
90'
PERISIC OFF
Perisic goes off and Orsic comes on. He is a player with magic in his boots can he change the game?
89'
TOO SLOW
Things are too slow from Croatia. They should be pushing for a winner but they can't progress the ball with the necessary quality.
Morocco will have a go at winning this but won't commit too many bodies forward. They look happy with a point. They look strong and tough to beat.
87'
MODRIC STUGGLES
Again, Morocco's shape is so good they don't allow Modric to get his head up and in the end he dribbles it out of play - a disappointing day for Croatia.
85'
GOOD TRY
Pressure building. Aguerd drives forward fires it through the lines to Ziyech but his cross is headed clear. Another cross goes in the Livakovic claims.
82'
DOUBLE SUB
En-Nesyri and Ounahi go off with Hamdallah and Sabiri on.
Hamdallah came out of international retirement for this tournament.
81'
GVARDIOL WIDE
Croatia have a wide free-kick. Modric hangs it up to the back post only for Gvardiol to head well wide.
79'
KOVACIC OFF
The Chelsea man goes off with Majer coming on.
78'
YELLOW CARD
Modric with a smart turn and Amrabat is having none of it chopping him down to earn the first yellow of the match.
Yellow card
Sofyan Amrabat
Morocco
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
75'
ANGRY
Brozovic is fouled in his own half by Ezzalzouli but En-Nesyri is fuming as he was in if the ref did not blow his whistle.
Morocco continue to play well but Croatia do look more of a threat now than before.
72'
OVER THE BAR
Wonderful free-kick into a great area by Modric and it's headed over the bar by a Morocco defender.
Again the ball goes into the box and Aguerd heads clear excellently.
Livaja is on for Kramaric.
70'
EXCELLENT SET UP
Morocco are so well drilled. They are cutting the passing lanes with their shape and positioning forcing Croatia back then wide - and then they can press and they often win it back.
68'
OPENING UP
The game is becoming a bit more stretched now and there is a sense that there could be late chances.
65'
BOUFAL OFF
The ex-Southampton man is off with Ezzalzouli on.
64'
WHAT A STRIKE
Free-kick Morocco. Ziyech taps it to one side and Hakimi blasts it at goal. It's travelling at incredible speed and Livakovic palms the shot away.
63'
CHANCE
Hakimi flies forward dribbling at pace and he puts the ball into a good area but it's just behind En-Nesyri and in front of Amallah.
Their fans roar them on they can sense they can win this game if they continue to press well and find a better final pass.
61'
SUBSTITUTION
Mazraoui goes off with Attia Allah on.