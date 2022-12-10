Qatar 2022 World Cup: Morocco v Portugal LIVE updates as Cristiano Ronaldo benched again
World Cup / Quarter-final
Al Thumama Stadium / 10.12.2022
Live
Image credit: Getty Images
27'
WIDE!
En-Nesyri is, once again, left free and, once again, he meets the set-piece delivery but fails to guide his header on target.
26'
MOROCCO FREE-KICK
Ziyech has already caused mayhem with his free-kick deliveries in Qatar and now he has a chance to test Portugal's defending after Neves fouls Amallah.
24'
COLLISION
Bruno Fernandes launches himself at a cross and clatters into Bono, sparking an angry reaction from some of the Morocco players. In fairness, his eyes were focused on the ball.
21'
MOROCCO PRESSURE
Morocco are enjoying a great spell just now, as they force two quick-fire corners. Although both come to nothing it will give them a lift. There is no doubt that their confidence is growing.
18'
WIDE!
Ziyech cuts inside off the right flank but drags his shot wide. A reminder to Portugal of his quality.
15'
IN CONTROL
Portugal have had 75 per cent of possession so far, but still no breakthrough. Remember, Bono has only conceded once in Qatar and that was an own goal.
13'
FIRM DEFENDING
Bruno Fernandes lumps a free-kick delivery into the box. It drops to Guerreiro whose half-volley is blocked by Hakimi. Morocco defending well as they have throughout this competition.
11'
CONFIDENCE
Morocco certainly aren't allowing the occasion to faze them as they work the ball out from defence quite superbly and confidently.
9'
WHAT A PASS!
A lovely switch of play from Bruno Fernandes as he picks out Felix on the left flank, but the Atleti star rather leaves the ball behind. Poor touch, there.
7'
SHOULD DO BETTER!
At the opposite end, Morocco counter and force a corner. En-Nesyri sneaks in between two Portugal centre-halves but can't keep his header down. That's a great chance!
5'
SAVE FROM BONO!
A devilish Portugal free-kick delivery is whipped right across the face of goal is met by the head of Felix but Bono is equal to it, pushing it behind for a corner.
2'
JEERS!
It feels like an away game for Portugal as their every touch is currently being jeered. A huge contingent of Morocco fans in Doha this evening.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF!
Portugal, in their all white kit, get us under way.
14:55
IT'S TIME FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEMS...
The excitement is real. Morocco and Portugal are set to battle it out for a place in the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup.
14:50
NOT LONG UNTIL KICK-OFF NOW!
14:45
WHY HAS RONALDO BEEN DROPPED?
We've got the answers! Check out our article below...
14:40
ABOUT LAST NIGHT...
If we get even half the drama that last night's game contained then we'll be in for a real treat.
14:35
HISTORY IN THE MAKING?
Morocco are bidding to become the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final.
In 2019 they were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations by Benin, three years later they are just two matches from the final of the World Cup.
14:30
PORTUGAL MAKE A STATEMENT
