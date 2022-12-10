Morocco - Portugal

World Cup / Quarter-final
Al Thumama Stadium / 10.12.2022
1
Morocco
Completed
1
0
Portugal
    Highlights

    Morocco
    Portugal

    Statistics

    Morocco logo
    Morocco jersey
    Morocco
    Portugal logo
    Portugal jersey
    Portugal
    1

    Goals

    0
    27%
    Possession
    73%
    3
    Corners
    9
    3
    Shots on target
    3
    6
    Shots off target
    6
    248
    Total passes
    663

    Lineups

    Morocco jersey
    Morocco
    4-3-3
    Portugal jersey
    Portugal
    4-3-3
    Morocco jersey
    Morocco
    4-3-3
    Portugal jersey
    Portugal
    4-3-3
    Morocco logo
    Morocco
    Portugal logo
    Portugal
    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions
