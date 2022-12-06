FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Morocco v Spain updates in last 16 clash

World Cup / Last 16
Education City Stadium / 06.12.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/morocco/teamcenter.shtml
Morocco
Second half
0
0
82'
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spain-1/teamcenter.shtml
Spain
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Nadeem Badshah
By
Nadeem Badshah
Updated 06/12/2022 at 16:39 GMT
82:
TRIPLE SUB:
Chettiah, Sabiri, Attah-Allah on.
Youssef En-Nesyri
Off
Youssef En-Nesyri
Morocco
Morocco
Abdelhamid Sabiri
On
Abdelhamid Sabiri
Morocco
Morocco
82'
CHANCE!
Morata flashes a shot across the six yard box from the tighest of angles.
80'
SPAIN CORNER:
Llorente's cross is blocked. Again its played short, Alba's ball in is cleared. Spain's final ball has been quite shocking.
78'
HALF CHANCE:
The ball falls to Olmo who lashes a half volley well wide.
-
76'
Live comment icon
BOOKING:
Laporte is booked for catching Hakimi.
75'
SUB:
Torres makes way for Neco Williams.
73'
AS YOU WERE:

Its still plenty of short, accurate passes from Spain but not any defence-splitting ones.They have looked less of a goal threat as the half has dragged on.
-

Image credit: Getty Images

70'
SPAIN LEARNING LESSONS FROM THE PAST?
If this goes to penalties and Spain lose, they will only have themselves to blame. In Euro 2020, they beat Switzerland on penalties in the quarters but lost to Italy in a shootout to Italy in the semis.
68'
SPAIN CORNER:
Alba's pass is deflected behind. Its again played short, Alba's cross is eventually cleared.
65'
SUB:
Boufal signals to the bench he needs to be replaced due to a knock. He is replaced by Abde Ezzalzouli.
Sofiane Boufal
Off
Sofiane Boufal
Morocco
Morocco
Fouls against3
Offsides1
Abde Ezzalzouli
On
Abde Ezzalzouli
Morocco
Morocco
63'
SUBS:
Gavi and Asensio are replaced by Morata and Soler.
Alba has also gone off for treatment.
Marco Asensio
Off
Marco Asensio
Spain
Spain
Fouls against1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
Corners1
Álvaro Morata
On
Álvaro Morata
Spain
Spain
61'
MORATA COMING ON:
Soler also warming up.
60'
TEMPERS FLARING:
Nguerd is penalised for pushing over Gavi. The Moroccan bench is unhappy with that decision.
-
SPANISH FRUSTRATION

Image credit: Getty Images

-
56'
WASTED CHANCE:
Amrabat dallies and threads the ball through to El-Neseri who is clearly offside when he was through on goal.
54'
FREEKICK:
Between the corner flag and side of the box, Asensio lays it off to Olmo who fizzes a shot which is saved.
52'
STALEMATE:
It's been more of the same largely drab stuff from Spain. It cant be long until Morata and/or Fati are brought on methinks.