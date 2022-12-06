FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Morocco v Spain updates in last 16 clash
World Cup / Last 16
Education City Stadium / 06.12.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
82:
TRIPLE SUB:
Chettiah, Sabiri, Attah-Allah on.
Off
Youssef En-Nesyri
Morocco
On
Abdelhamid Sabiri
Morocco
82'
CHANCE!
Morata flashes a shot across the six yard box from the tighest of angles.
80'
SPAIN CORNER:
Llorente's cross is blocked. Again its played short, Alba's ball in is cleared. Spain's final ball has been quite shocking.
78'
HALF CHANCE:
The ball falls to Olmo who lashes a half volley well wide.
-
76'
BOOKING:
Laporte is booked for catching Hakimi.
75'
SUB:
Torres makes way for Neco Williams.
73'
AS YOU WERE:
Its still plenty of short, accurate passes from Spain but not any defence-splitting ones.They have looked less of a goal threat as the half has dragged on.
Its still plenty of short, accurate passes from Spain but not any defence-splitting ones.They have looked less of a goal threat as the half has dragged on.
-
Image credit: Getty Images
70'
SPAIN LEARNING LESSONS FROM THE PAST?
If this goes to penalties and Spain lose, they will only have themselves to blame. In Euro 2020, they beat Switzerland on penalties in the quarters but lost to Italy in a shootout to Italy in the semis.
68'
SPAIN CORNER:
Alba's pass is deflected behind. Its again played short, Alba's cross is eventually cleared.
65'
SUB:
Boufal signals to the bench he needs to be replaced due to a knock. He is replaced by Abde Ezzalzouli.
Off
Sofiane Boufal
Morocco
Fouls against3
Offsides1
On
Abde Ezzalzouli
Morocco
63'
SUBS:
Gavi and Asensio are replaced by Morata and Soler.
Alba has also gone off for treatment.
Off
Marco Asensio
Spain
Fouls against1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
Corners1
On
Álvaro Morata
Spain
61'
MORATA COMING ON:
Soler also warming up.
60'
TEMPERS FLARING:
Nguerd is penalised for pushing over Gavi. The Moroccan bench is unhappy with that decision.
-
SPANISH FRUSTRATION
Image credit: Getty Images
-
56'
WASTED CHANCE:
Amrabat dallies and threads the ball through to El-Neseri who is clearly offside when he was through on goal.
54'
FREEKICK:
Between the corner flag and side of the box, Asensio lays it off to Olmo who fizzes a shot which is saved.
52'
STALEMATE:
It's been more of the same largely drab stuff from Spain. It cant be long until Morata and/or Fati are brought on methinks.