World Cup quarter-final: Netherlands v Argentina live - fantastic assist from Lionel Messi gives his side lead
World Cup / Quarter-final
Lusail Stadium / 09.12.2022
Live
45'
FIVE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
45'
ANOTHER BOOKING
Romero is into the referee's notebook for punching the ball to stop Depay getting away from him.
Yellow card
Cristian Romero
Argentina
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
43'
YELLOW CARDS
Timber pushes Acuna to the ground just moments after the Argentina midfielder had fouled him.
It's a totally unnecessary incident and both players are booked.
40'
SHOT BY MESSI
Messi turns Ake but shoots straight at Noppert with his weaker foot and it's a straightforward save for Noppert.
ASSIST KING
WATCH: ARGENTINA TAKE THE LEAD
Take a look for yourself...
37'
PURE GENIUS FROM MESSI
He didn't even look up before he played the pass. It's an outrageous ball, outstanding vision. And it's given Argentina a huge advantage in this game.
For everything positive about the Netherlands' game, they have offered next to nothing in attack.
35'
Goal
Nahuel Molina
Argentina
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! NETHERLANDS 0-1 ARGENTINA (NAHUEL MOLINA)
A first international goal for Molina and what a time to get it!
But this goal is all about Messi. He receives the ball up in a deep position and somehow picks out the run of Molina with an eye-of-a-needle pass. Molina makes no mistake by slotting it past Noppert.
33'
TAME SHOT
Argentina build an attack down the right, Messi takes over and tees up De Paul, but his shot lacks power and rolls into the gloves of Noppert.
A shot on target, at least.
31'
CAUTION
Walter Samuel, a member of Argentina's backroom staff, has been shown a yellow card by the referee, which is strange because there has been very little to get excited or animated about from the touchline.
29'
SLOPPY
Mac Allister allows the ball to slip under his foot, which just about sums up Argentina's limp display so far. They have yet to come to life tonight. An extremely cagey affair, so far.
26'
NETHERLANDS IN CONTROL
The Dutch will be pleased with how this one is playing out so far. Messi has been kept very quiet and they've had more of the ball. On the other hand, perhaps Scaloni will be rethinking his tactics.
Image credit: Getty Images
24'
A CHANCE!
Out of nothing really, Bergwijn flashes a shot across the face of goal but fails to trouble Martinez in the Argentina goal.
21'
FINALLY A SHOT!
It's from Messi but he fails to trouble the goalkeeper after wriggling past De Roon.
18'
DUTCH POSSESSION
The Netherlands are dominating possession currently and Argentina cannot get on the ball. Van Gaal's side seem very calm and composed in the early stages of this match.
15'
SLOW START
Neither goalkeeper has been forced into action with 15 minutes on the clock. It's all rather... dull!
13'
STRONG CHALLENGE
Romero appears to make an excellent tackle on Depay but the referee isn't happy and awards Netherlands a free-kick. Keeps his cards in his pocket, though.
10'
FOUL ON MESSI
Messi, whose every touch is being roared on by the Argentina fans, is being smothered every time he gets near the ball. He's fouled by Timber in midfield.
7'
OOPS!
Netherlands goalkeeper Noppert hesitates on the ball and is quickly closed by Alvarez but he gets away with it.
4'
COLLISION
There is a clash off the ball between Molina and Gakpo. The Netherlands forward goes down in some pain but he'll be fine.
It was a strange incident nonetheless.