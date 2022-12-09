World Cup quarter-final: Netherlands v Argentina live - fantastic assist from Lionel Messi gives his side lead

World Cup / Quarter-final
Lusail Stadium / 09.12.2022
Live

Netherlands
First half
0
1
48'

Argentina
    Live Updates
    Updated 09/12/2022 at 19:48 GMT
    45'
    FIVE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
    45'
    ANOTHER BOOKING
    Romero is into the referee's notebook for punching the ball to stop Depay getting away from him.
    Cristian Romero
    Yellow card
    Cristian Romero
    Argentina
    Argentina
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    43'
    YELLOW CARDS
    Timber pushes Acuna to the ground just moments after the Argentina midfielder had fouled him.
    It's a totally unnecessary incident and both players are booked.
    40'
    SHOT BY MESSI
    Messi turns Ake but shoots straight at Noppert with his weaker foot and it's a straightforward save for Noppert.
    ASSIST KING
    WATCH: ARGENTINA TAKE THE LEAD
    Take a look for yourself...
    37'
    PURE GENIUS FROM MESSI
    He didn't even look up before he played the pass. It's an outrageous ball, outstanding vision. And it's given Argentina a huge advantage in this game.
    For everything positive about the Netherlands' game, they have offered next to nothing in attack.
    35'
    Nahuel Molina
    Goal
    Nahuel Molina
    Argentina
    Argentina
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! NETHERLANDS 0-1 ARGENTINA (NAHUEL MOLINA)
    A first international goal for Molina and what a time to get it!
    But this goal is all about Messi. He receives the ball up in a deep position and somehow picks out the run of Molina with an eye-of-a-needle pass. Molina makes no mistake by slotting it past Noppert.
    33'
    TAME SHOT
    Argentina build an attack down the right, Messi takes over and tees up De Paul, but his shot lacks power and rolls into the gloves of Noppert.
    A shot on target, at least.
    31'
    CAUTION
    Walter Samuel, a member of Argentina's backroom staff, has been shown a yellow card by the referee, which is strange because there has been very little to get excited or animated about from the touchline.
    29'
    SLOPPY
    Mac Allister allows the ball to slip under his foot, which just about sums up Argentina's limp display so far. They have yet to come to life tonight. An extremely cagey affair, so far.
    26'
    NETHERLANDS IN CONTROL
    The Dutch will be pleased with how this one is playing out so far. Messi has been kept very quiet and they've had more of the ball. On the other hand, perhaps Scaloni will be rethinking his tactics.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    24'
    A CHANCE!
    Out of nothing really, Bergwijn flashes a shot across the face of goal but fails to trouble Martinez in the Argentina goal.
    21'
    FINALLY A SHOT!
    It's from Messi but he fails to trouble the goalkeeper after wriggling past De Roon.
    18'
    DUTCH POSSESSION
    The Netherlands are dominating possession currently and Argentina cannot get on the ball. Van Gaal's side seem very calm and composed in the early stages of this match.
    15'
    SLOW START
    Neither goalkeeper has been forced into action with 15 minutes on the clock. It's all rather... dull!
    13'
    STRONG CHALLENGE
    Romero appears to make an excellent tackle on Depay but the referee isn't happy and awards Netherlands a free-kick. Keeps his cards in his pocket, though.
    10'
    FOUL ON MESSI
    Messi, whose every touch is being roared on by the Argentina fans, is being smothered every time he gets near the ball. He's fouled by Timber in midfield.
    7'
    OOPS!
    Netherlands goalkeeper Noppert hesitates on the ball and is quickly closed by Alvarez but he gets away with it.
    4'
    COLLISION
    There is a clash off the ball between Molina and Gakpo. The Netherlands forward goes down in some pain but he'll be fine.
    It was a strange incident nonetheless.