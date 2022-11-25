Netherlands v Ecuador LIVE: A place in the knockout stages of the World Cup is on the line at the Khalifa International Stadium
World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 25.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
The final whistle blows and Ecuador and the Netherlands share the points.
Qatar are eliminated, and one of these two teams is assured of going through.
90'
ONE LAST ATTACK
The Dutch come forward in the final minute.
90'
NOPPERT ALMOST CAUGHT OUT
The Dutch keeper took too long with his clearance, and almost saw it deflected into his own net.
90'
SIX MINUTES ADDED ON
After the long injury stoppage, we will have six more minutes.
89'
APPLAUSE FOR VALENCIA
The Ecuador goal scorer is covering his face as he is carried off, and the crowd gives him an ovation.
88'
DOUBLE SUB FOR ECUADOR
Kevin Rodríguez and Romario Ibarra are coming on with Valencia being stretchered off.
87'
BOOS FOR HOLLAND
The Dutch continued to attack with Valencia down, and the crowd was not happy. That anger also is being expressed by Ecuador players on the pitch.
86'
VALENCIA GOES DOWN ALONE
The Ecuador forward is clutching his knee...
86'
AKE FOULED
The Dutch defender charges forward and is scythed down by Caicedo, setting up a dangerous free kick.
85'
ESTUPINAN CAN'T BE STOPPED
The wing-back has limitless energy down Ecuador's left.
83'
ECUADOR BUILDING UP AGAIN
The Dutch are limping towards full time.
82'
TIMBER BAILS OUT HIS DEFENCE
The Ajax defender comes out of nowhere to beat Valencia to a loose ball.
81'
HOLLAND CAN HARDLY PASS
The Dutch are barely able to string two passes together right now.
80'
VAN GAAL MAKES A DOUBLE CHANGE
Gakpo and Koopmeiners are off for Weghorst and De Roon.
On
Wout Weghorst
Netherlands
79'
LOVELY MOVE, ECUADOR
The South Americans are playing some lovely stuff. One touch passing takes them from defence to midfield before Timber shuts things down with a foul.
78'
WEGHORST COMING ON?
The big Dutch striker looks to be getting limbered up.
76'
SARMIENTO INTO ATTACK
Ecuador are playing with a strike partnership now as Valencia and Sarmiento move into the middle.
75'
HAVE THE DUTCH WEATHERED THE STORM?
De Jong has his foot on the ball as the Dutch look to calm things down once again.
74'
ESTRADA OFF FOR SARMIENTO
Ecuador change things up with the Brighton attacker coming on.
On
Jeremy Sarmiento
Ecuador
73'
VITAL BLOCK DE JONG
Ecuador get forward again, and it's the Barcelona man who races off his line to block the shot.