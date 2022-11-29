Qatar World Cup: Netherlands v Qatar LIVE updates - Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong on target for Dutch

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 29.11.2022
Netherlands
Completed
2
0
Qatar
    Updated 29/11/2022 at 16:56 GMT
    FT
    FULL-TIME: NETHERLANDS 2-0 QATAR
    Louis van Gaal's side cruise into the last-16 and top Group A courtesy of a straightforward victory over the hosts.
    Qatar crash out of the competition without a single point.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90'+3
    OFF THE BAR!
    So close to a third! Berghuis rattles the crossbar with a curling effort. The substitute is desperate to get on the scoresheet.
    90'
    SIX MINUTES ADDED ON
    No need for that!
    88'
    WELL, WELL WIDE
    Less said about that the better, from Miguel. He drags it horribly wide from 35 yards out. Sums up Qatar's tournament, really.
    86'
    NETHERLANDS SUB
    And another change. Taylor comes on for Van Gaal's side.
    85'
    QATAR DOUBLE SUB
    Kheder and Alaaeldin are on for the hosts.
    83'
    NETHERLANDS DOUBLE SUB
    Koopmeiners and Weghorst come on for Gakpo and De Roon.
    81'
    CHANCE FOR QATAR
    Muntari gets in behind the Netherlands' defence down the left and delivers a cross. It's too close to the goalkeeper and Noppert keeps it out with his feet.
    80'
    INTO THE FINAL 10 MINUTES
    Can Qatar give their fans something to cheer?
    76'
    TABLE UPDATE!
    1: Netherlands - 7 pts
    2: Senegal - 6 pts
    3: Ecuador - 4 pts
    4: Qatar - 0 pts
    SENEGAL RETAKE THE LEAD!
    Dramatic scenes as Senegal retake the lead almost immediately after Ecuador had equalised.
    It's now 2-1, and, as it stands (!), it's Senegal are going through again!
    74'
    NEARLY A THIRD!
    Dumfries tries his luck from a tight angle but Barsham does well to make the save at his near post.
    72'
    AS IT STANDS...
    1: Netherlands - 7 pts
    2: Ecuador - 5 pts
    3: Senegal - 4 pts
    4: Qatar - 0 pts
    ECUADOR ARE LEVEL!
    A huge moment in the other Group A game as Ecuador have just levelled against Senegal. It is now 1-1 meaning Ecuador are going through, as it stands!
    69'
    GOAL DISALLOWED!
    Berghuis taps the ball into an empty net following some slack Qatar defending. But after an age it's ruled out for a Gakpo handball in the build-up, some 30 seconds before the goal was scored.
    66'
    DOUBLE NETHERLANDS SUB
    Klaassen and Depay make way for Berghuis and Janssen.
    64'
    TRIPLE QATAR SUB
    Al Haydos, Madibo and Ali are replaced by Boudiaf, Muntari and Asad.
    61'
    QATAR ARE PREPARING SUBS
    Three, I think.
    59'
    FRUSTRATION
    Qatar boss Sanchez throws his water bottle down in frustration after another attack collapses without threatening the Netherlands' goal.
    He must have expected more from his side during the tournament.
    57'
    LACKING SUPPORT
    Hassan receives the ball on the left flank and waits and waits for support to arrive; it doesn't. So he delivers it, hopelessly, and the Netherlands defend it with ease.
    Qatar need to gamble a little more offensively. After all, they have nothing to lose.