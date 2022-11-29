Qatar World Cup: Netherlands v Qatar LIVE updates - Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong on target for Dutch
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 29.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
FT
FULL-TIME: NETHERLANDS 2-0 QATAR
Louis van Gaal's side cruise into the last-16 and top Group A courtesy of a straightforward victory over the hosts.
Qatar crash out of the competition without a single point.
Image credit: Getty Images
90'+3
OFF THE BAR!
So close to a third! Berghuis rattles the crossbar with a curling effort. The substitute is desperate to get on the scoresheet.
90'
SIX MINUTES ADDED ON
No need for that!
88'
WELL, WELL WIDE
Less said about that the better, from Miguel. He drags it horribly wide from 35 yards out. Sums up Qatar's tournament, really.
86'
NETHERLANDS SUB
And another change. Taylor comes on for Van Gaal's side.
Off
Frenkie de Jong
Netherlands
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
On
Kenneth Taylor
Netherlands
85'
QATAR DOUBLE SUB
Kheder and Alaaeldin are on for the hosts.
Off
Ismail Mohammad
Qatar
On target1
Fouls against3
On
Musab Kheder
Qatar
83'
NETHERLANDS DOUBLE SUB
Koopmeiners and Weghorst come on for Gakpo and De Roon.
Off
Cody Gakpo
Netherlands
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Wout Weghorst
Netherlands
81'
CHANCE FOR QATAR
Muntari gets in behind the Netherlands' defence down the left and delivers a cross. It's too close to the goalkeeper and Noppert keeps it out with his feet.
80'
INTO THE FINAL 10 MINUTES
Can Qatar give their fans something to cheer?
76'
TABLE UPDATE!
1: Netherlands - 7 pts
2: Senegal - 6 pts
3: Ecuador - 4 pts
4: Qatar - 0 pts
2: Senegal - 6 pts
3: Ecuador - 4 pts
4: Qatar - 0 pts
SENEGAL RETAKE THE LEAD!
Dramatic scenes as Senegal retake the lead almost immediately after Ecuador had equalised.
It's now 2-1, and, as it stands (!), it's Senegal are going through again!
74'
NEARLY A THIRD!
Dumfries tries his luck from a tight angle but Barsham does well to make the save at his near post.
72'
AS IT STANDS...
1: Netherlands - 7 pts
2: Ecuador - 5 pts
3: Senegal - 4 pts
4: Qatar - 0 pts
2: Ecuador - 5 pts
3: Senegal - 4 pts
4: Qatar - 0 pts
ECUADOR ARE LEVEL!
A huge moment in the other Group A game as Ecuador have just levelled against Senegal. It is now 1-1 meaning Ecuador are going through, as it stands!Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE - Updates as both sides eye a spot in World Cup knock-out stages
69'
GOAL DISALLOWED!
Berghuis taps the ball into an empty net following some slack Qatar defending. But after an age it's ruled out for a Gakpo handball in the build-up, some 30 seconds before the goal was scored.
66'
DOUBLE NETHERLANDS SUB
Klaassen and Depay make way for Berghuis and Janssen.
Off
Memphis Depay
Netherlands
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Vincent Janssen
Netherlands
64'
TRIPLE QATAR SUB
Al Haydos, Madibo and Ali are replaced by Boudiaf, Muntari and Asad.
Off
Hassan Al Haydos
Qatar
On target1
Fouls2
On
Ali Asadalla
Qatar
61'
QATAR ARE PREPARING SUBS
Three, I think.
59'
FRUSTRATION
Qatar boss Sanchez throws his water bottle down in frustration after another attack collapses without threatening the Netherlands' goal.
He must have expected more from his side during the tournament.
57'
LACKING SUPPORT
Hassan receives the ball on the left flank and waits and waits for support to arrive; it doesn't. So he delivers it, hopelessly, and the Netherlands defend it with ease.
Qatar need to gamble a little more offensively. After all, they have nothing to lose.