FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Dumfries stars as the Netherlands' lead against the USA during the tournament's first round of 16 match
World Cup / Last 16
Khalifa International Stadium / 03.12.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: NETHERLANDS 3-1 USA
NETHERLANDS ARE THROUGH TO THE QUARTER-FINALS.
94'
DUTCH SUBS
Van Gaal looks to eat up some of the added time by making some changes. Ake and Gakpo come off for De Ligt and Weghorst.
92'
GOOD BALL IN
Pulisic with a good cross in, but Ake heads away.
92'
USA SUB
Robinson, who has not stopped running this match, is replaced by Morris.
Off
Antonee Robinson
USA
Offsides1
On
Jordan Morris
USA
90'
ADDED TIME
The USA have at least six minutes to muster up a miracle.
87'
YELLOW CARD
De Jong booked for a tactical.
Yellow card
Frenkie de Jong
Netherlands
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
85'
YOUNG SUPERSTAR IN THE MAKING?
Xavi Simons is just the fourth teenager to appear for Netherlands at the World Cup after Bertus de Harder (1938), Frits van der Veen (1938) & Ryan Babel (2006).
82'
DUTCH SUB
Off
Memphis Depay
Netherlands
Goals1
On target3
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Xavi Simons
Netherlands
81'
Goal
Denzel Dumfries
Netherlands
Goals1
Assists2
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL! NETHERLANDS 3-1 USA
AND THERE IS THE DAGGER! DUMFRIES WHO HAS BEEN THE STANDOUT PLAYER OF THE GAME NOW GETS HIS GOAL!
Blind's cross is to Dumfries at the far post and not a single American defender is there to stop the Dutch's half-volley.
80'
USA CORNER
The USMNT now have a lot of energy now as they win a corner, but it's collected by the keeper.
76'
Goal
Haji Wright
USA
Goals1
On target2
Offsides1
GOAL! NETHERLANDS 2-1 USA
AND THEY ARE BACK IN THIS! AND IT IS ONE OF THE COOLEST GOALS EVER SCORED, ALBEIT LIKELY NOT ON PURPOSE.
Pulisic's low cross is met by Wright, who flicks the ball with his back heel and the ball loops over the keeper and spins into the corner of the net.
He has scored his first goal in the 2022 World Cup, and what a goal it is!
74'
OFF THE LINE
An awful back pass means that Wright has a chance to score, and it's tight angle, but it's cleared off the line!
72'
BIG DOUBLE SAVE
Koopmeiners goes for a long range goal that's saved by Turner, and the American keeper swiftly denies Depay's diving header moments after. It would have gone to VAR for offside if that second shot had gone in, but a huge save, nonetheless.
71'
DUTCH CORNER
And Van Dijk heads it off target. It loops over the bar, and he really should be getting those on target.
67'
SUBS
Robinson is OK to continue and the US make two more changes as Wright and Aaronson come on for McKennie and Weah.
65'
ROBINSON DOWN
Robinson, who was the one who made the tackle on Dumfries, is down and getting treatment on his hip.
63'
DUMFRIES SCARE
Dumfries breezes into the US half, but is clattered hard. He stays down as the US attack, but then is able to shake it off as soon as his team gets the ball back.
60'
YELLOW CARD
Koopmeiners is booked for a foul on Pulisic. He takes the free-kick again, but it is blocked as the Dutch counter. Depay ends up taking the shot, and it looked like it was going to hit the woodwork, but the keeper tipped it over just in case.
Yellow card
Teun Koopmeiners
Netherlands
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
59'
FREE-KICK TO THE US
Van Dijk brings Pulisic down about 40 yards out, and the US win a free-kick.
Pulisic takes it but it's headed away by Van Dijk.
53'
OVER THE BAR
Reyna's low cross comes in to McKennie, whose shot goes over the bar.