FIFA World Cup 2022 - Poland v Argentina live scores as South Americans cruising after Messi's missed penalty
World Cup / Group Stage
Stadium 974 / 30.11.2022
Live
90'
SIX MINUTES ADDED ON!
Pure agony for Poland.
89'
THE TENSION!
The Mexico v Saudi Arabia game is almost three minutes behind this one... so we're all set up for an incredibly tense finale even after the final whistle has gone here.
86'
SITTER!
Lautaro Martinez misses a golden chance for his first World Cup goal after screwing his shot wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.
Poland really are clinging on by the skin of their teeth now.
84'
ARGENTINA SUB
The scorer of their first goal Mac Allister is replaced by Almada.
Off
Alexis Mac Allister
Argentina
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against1
On
Thiago Almada
Argentina
84'
POLAND SUB
Krychowiak, who is on a yellow card, is - to no one's surprise - replaced by Piatek.
Off
Grzegorz Krychowiak
Poland
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Krzysztof Piatek
Poland
83'
ON A KNIFE-EDGE
Mexico only need a goal to progress. Or Argentina to score twice.
82'
ULTRA-DEFENSIVE
Poland have no interest in getting back into this match. They're sitting incredibly deep, desperate to stop Argentina from scoring another.
79'
DOUBLE ARGENTINA SUB
Alvarez and Fernandez are off, Pezzella and Lautaro Martinez are on.
Off
Julián Álvarez
Argentina
Goals1
On target3
Blocked Shots2
Wide1
On
Lautaro Martínez
Argentina
78'
YELLOW CARD FOR POLAND!
And this could be important, remember. Krychowiak goes into the book, Poland's fifth of the tournament. Two more yellow cards and their total will equal Mexico's!
Yellow card
Grzegorz Krychowiak
Poland
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
74'
SHOULD BE THREE!
Messi releases Alvarez with another excellent pass, but from an angle he can only fire into the side-netting.
Remember, if Poland concede again - or Mexico score again - Lewandowski and co will be crashing out.
72'
POLAND SUB
Bereszynski makes way for Jedrzejczyk.
Off
Bartosz Bereszynski
Poland
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
On
Artur jedrzejczyk
Poland
71'
MESSI SHOULD SCORE!
Oh my. It looks for all the world that Messi will score but he shoots straight at Szczesny from point-blank range.
69'
POLAND STILL GOING THROUGH... CURRENTLY
As it stands, Poland will go through as runners-up in Group C thanks to their fair play record.
How cruel would it be on Mexico if they miss out because they've had more yellow cards than their opponents?
67'
Goal
Julián Álvarez
Argentina
Goals1
On target3
Blocked Shots2
GOAL! POLAND 0-2 ARGENTINA! (JULIAN ALVAREZ)
A stunning strike doubles Argentina's advantage! Now they're cruising into the last 16!
Fernandez skips his way past a defender as he approaches the penalty area. He slips in Alvarez, who holds off Cash and smashes a shot past a helpless Szczesny.
65'
PACE HAS SLOWED
Argentina's tempo has dropped off now. It looks like they're happy with the 1-0 scoreline. Poland, too. Although it's a risk for Lewandowski and co to play like this. Mexico are breathing down their neck.
WATCH: MAC ALLISTER SCORES
A big breakthrough for Argentina...
62'
POLAND SUB
Bielik makes way for Szymanski.
Off
Krystian Bielik
Poland
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
On
Damian Szymanski
Poland
61'
SAVE!
Messi picks out Tagliafico, whose cross for Mac Allister hands the Brighton forward another chance but this time he fires straight at Szczesny.
59'
DOUBLE ARGENTINA SUB
Acuna and Di Maria make way for Parades and Tagliafico.
Off
Marcos Acuña
Argentina
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Wide2
On
Nicolás Tagliafico
Argentina
57'
IT'S AS YOU WERE HERE...
Poland are still struggling to get out. Their nerves must be shredded. Argentina continue to pour forward in search of a goal.