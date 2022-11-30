FIFA World Cup 2022 - Poland v Argentina live scores as South Americans cruising after Messi's missed penalty

World Cup / Group Stage
Stadium 974 / 30.11.2022
Live
Poland
Second half
0
2
93'
Argentina
    Live Updates
    Updated 30/11/2022 at 20:51 GMT
    90'
    Live comment icon
    SIX MINUTES ADDED ON!
    Pure agony for Poland.
    89'
    THE TENSION!
    The Mexico v Saudi Arabia game is almost three minutes behind this one... so we're all set up for an incredibly tense finale even after the final whistle has gone here.
    86'
    Live comment icon
    SITTER!
    Lautaro Martinez misses a golden chance for his first World Cup goal after screwing his shot wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.
    Poland really are clinging on by the skin of their teeth now.
    84'
    Live comment icon
    ARGENTINA SUB
    The scorer of their first goal Mac Allister is replaced by Almada.
    Alexis Mac Allister
    Off
    Alexis Mac Allister
    Argentina
    Argentina
    Goals1
    On target2
    Fouls against1
    Thiago Almada
    On
    Thiago Almada
    Argentina
    Argentina
    84'
    Live comment icon
    POLAND SUB
    Krychowiak, who is on a yellow card, is - to no one's surprise - replaced by Piatek.
    Grzegorz Krychowiak
    Off
    Grzegorz Krychowiak
    Poland
    Poland
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Krzysztof Piatek
    On
    Krzysztof Piatek
    Poland
    Poland
    83'
    ON A KNIFE-EDGE
    Mexico only need a goal to progress. Or Argentina to score twice.
    82'
    ULTRA-DEFENSIVE
    Poland have no interest in getting back into this match. They're sitting incredibly deep, desperate to stop Argentina from scoring another.
    79'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE ARGENTINA SUB
    Alvarez and Fernandez are off, Pezzella and Lautaro Martinez are on.
    Julián Álvarez
    Off
    Julián Álvarez
    Argentina
    Argentina
    Goals1
    On target3
    Blocked Shots2
    Wide1
    Lautaro Martínez
    On
    Lautaro Martínez
    Argentina
    Argentina
    78'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD FOR POLAND!
    And this could be important, remember. Krychowiak goes into the book, Poland's fifth of the tournament. Two more yellow cards and their total will equal Mexico's!
    Grzegorz Krychowiak
    Yellow card
    Grzegorz Krychowiak
    Poland
    Poland
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    74'
    Live comment icon
    SHOULD BE THREE!
    Messi releases Alvarez with another excellent pass, but from an angle he can only fire into the side-netting.
    Remember, if Poland concede again - or Mexico score again - Lewandowski and co will be crashing out.
    72'
    Live comment icon
    POLAND SUB
    Bereszynski makes way for Jedrzejczyk.
    Bartosz Bereszynski
    Off
    Bartosz Bereszynski
    Poland
    Poland
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks2
    Artur jedrzejczyk
    On
    Artur jedrzejczyk
    Poland
    Poland
    71'
    Live comment icon
    MESSI SHOULD SCORE!
    Oh my. It looks for all the world that Messi will score but he shoots straight at Szczesny from point-blank range.
    69'
    POLAND STILL GOING THROUGH... CURRENTLY
    As it stands, Poland will go through as runners-up in Group C thanks to their fair play record.
    How cruel would it be on Mexico if they miss out because they've had more yellow cards than their opponents?
    67'
    Live comment icon
    Julián Álvarez
    Goal
    Julián Álvarez
    Argentina
    Argentina
    Goals1
    On target3
    Blocked Shots2
    GOAL! POLAND 0-2 ARGENTINA! (JULIAN ALVAREZ)
    A stunning strike doubles Argentina's advantage! Now they're cruising into the last 16!
    Fernandez skips his way past a defender as he approaches the penalty area. He slips in Alvarez, who holds off Cash and smashes a shot past a helpless Szczesny.
    65'
    PACE HAS SLOWED
    Argentina's tempo has dropped off now. It looks like they're happy with the 1-0 scoreline. Poland, too. Although it's a risk for Lewandowski and co to play like this. Mexico are breathing down their neck.
    -
    WATCH: MAC ALLISTER SCORES
    A big breakthrough for Argentina...
    62'
    Live comment icon
    POLAND SUB
    Bielik makes way for Szymanski.
    Krystian Bielik
    Off
    Krystian Bielik
    Poland
    Poland
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks1
    Damian Szymanski
    On
    Damian Szymanski
    Poland
    Poland
    61'
    Live comment icon
    SAVE!
    Messi picks out Tagliafico, whose cross for Mac Allister hands the Brighton forward another chance but this time he fires straight at Szczesny.
    59'
    DOUBLE ARGENTINA SUB
    Acuna and Di Maria make way for Parades and Tagliafico.
    Marcos Acuña
    Off
    Marcos Acuña
    Argentina
    Argentina
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Wide2
    Nicolás Tagliafico
    On
    Nicolás Tagliafico
    Argentina
    Argentina
    57'
    IT'S AS YOU WERE HERE...
    Poland are still struggling to get out. Their nerves must be shredded. Argentina continue to pour forward in search of a goal.