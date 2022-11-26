Poland v Saudi Arabia - World Cup 2022 LIVE: Poland win to top Group C, Lewandowski breaks duck

World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 26.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/poland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Poland
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saudi-arabia/teamcenter.shtml
Saudi Arabia
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 26/11/2022 at 15:02 GMT
    FULL TIME
    Live comment icon
    BIG WIN FOR POLAND
    And Lewandowski breaks his duck in his fifth World Cup game.
    90+7'
    KAMMO SHOOTS WELL FROM 25 YARDS OUT
    But his effort just won't curl back inside the post.
    90+5'
    Live comment icon
    BAHEBRI COMES ON FOR AL-ABED
    90'
    SEVEN MINUTES OF INJURY TIME TO BE PLAYED
    88'
    Live comment icon
    LEWANDOWSKI SHOULD HAVE HAD A SECOND!
    He zipped in between two defenders 25 yards from goal and waited for the keeper to go down before trying to clip the ball over him but Al Owasi was sharp to get a hand to the ball and the ball was scrambled for a corner.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    Robert Lewandowski
    Goal
    Robert Lewandowski
    Poland
    Poland
    Goals1
    Assists1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    GOAL FOR POLAND!
    Finally Lewandowski has his World Cup goal. Awful defending from Saudi Arabia as Al Malki misses collecting a regulation square ball 20 yards from goal to the Barcelona striker and he then slides the ball past the keeper.
    80'
    ALGANHAM FIRES BALL ACROSS AREA
    Perfectly placed between Szczesny and defence but no one was there to steer home.
    78'
    AL MALKI SHOOTS WIDE OF THE TARGET
    Another good chance as space opens up for him in the box, after Abdulhamid is dispossessed after a good run into the area, but the midfielder steers his low left foot shot just wide of the goal.
    75'
    AL OWAIS COMES 40 YARDS FROM HIS GOAL
    It was a good job he timed his run well as he cleared just in front of Lewandowski.
    71'
    Live comment icon
    PIATEK REPLACES MILIK FOR POLAND
    Some fresh legs up front.
    68'
    AL ABED SHOOTS STRAIGHT INTO THE WALL
    A poor effort from such a good position.
    67'
    AL BIRAKAN BROUGHT DOWN 25 YARDS FROM GOAL
    In a dangerous position slightly to the right of centre.
    66'
    Live comment icon
    LEWANDOWSKI HITS THE POST!
    Again Poland so close to settling the game. This time Lewandowski meets Cash's cross before the keeper and though he makes a poor connection the ball deflects off him towards goal and comes back off the post.
    65'
    Live comment icon
    ALGANHAM REPLACES AL-BREIK
    63'
    Live comment icon
    MILIK HITS THE BAR!
    A fine cross from Frankowski from the left flank and Milik stoops to send a header rocketing towards goal but it comes back off the woodwork.
    62'
    Live comment icon
    KAMINSKI COMES ON FOR ZIELINSKI
    61'
    KANNO BLAZES OVER
    Another good run from Al-Shehri sets up the opportunity.
    60'
    AL-SHEHRI WITH GREAT FOOTWORK
    And it should have had reward as he put through Al Birakan but the forward blazed over.
    55'
    Live comment icon
    SCRAMBLE IN BOX BUT POLAND SURVIVE
    A good run and pass into the middle from Al Dawsari and then Al Abed fell over, Al-Shehri saw his shot blocked and then Al Dawsari's shot from six yards out was blocked well from Szczesny.
    51'
    MILIK GETS BACK TO DENY ATTACK
    He stops Abdulhamid from being able to play ball into box.