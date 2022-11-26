Poland v Saudi Arabia - World Cup 2022 LIVE: Poland win to top Group C, Lewandowski breaks duck
World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 26.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
FULL TIME
BIG WIN FOR POLAND
And Lewandowski breaks his duck in his fifth World Cup game.
90+7'
KAMMO SHOOTS WELL FROM 25 YARDS OUT
But his effort just won't curl back inside the post.
90+5'
BAHEBRI COMES ON FOR AL-ABED
90'
SEVEN MINUTES OF INJURY TIME TO BE PLAYED
88'
LEWANDOWSKI SHOULD HAVE HAD A SECOND!
He zipped in between two defenders 25 yards from goal and waited for the keeper to go down before trying to clip the ball over him but Al Owasi was sharp to get a hand to the ball and the ball was scrambled for a corner.
82'
Goal
Robert Lewandowski
Poland
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
GOAL FOR POLAND!
Finally Lewandowski has his World Cup goal. Awful defending from Saudi Arabia as Al Malki misses collecting a regulation square ball 20 yards from goal to the Barcelona striker and he then slides the ball past the keeper.
80'
ALGANHAM FIRES BALL ACROSS AREA
Perfectly placed between Szczesny and defence but no one was there to steer home.
78'
AL MALKI SHOOTS WIDE OF THE TARGET
Another good chance as space opens up for him in the box, after Abdulhamid is dispossessed after a good run into the area, but the midfielder steers his low left foot shot just wide of the goal.
75'
AL OWAIS COMES 40 YARDS FROM HIS GOAL
It was a good job he timed his run well as he cleared just in front of Lewandowski.
71'
PIATEK REPLACES MILIK FOR POLAND
Some fresh legs up front.
68'
AL ABED SHOOTS STRAIGHT INTO THE WALL
A poor effort from such a good position.
67'
AL BIRAKAN BROUGHT DOWN 25 YARDS FROM GOAL
In a dangerous position slightly to the right of centre.
66'
LEWANDOWSKI HITS THE POST!
Again Poland so close to settling the game. This time Lewandowski meets Cash's cross before the keeper and though he makes a poor connection the ball deflects off him towards goal and comes back off the post.
65'
ALGANHAM REPLACES AL-BREIK
63'
MILIK HITS THE BAR!
A fine cross from Frankowski from the left flank and Milik stoops to send a header rocketing towards goal but it comes back off the woodwork.
62'
KAMINSKI COMES ON FOR ZIELINSKI
61'
KANNO BLAZES OVER
Another good run from Al-Shehri sets up the opportunity.
60'
AL-SHEHRI WITH GREAT FOOTWORK
And it should have had reward as he put through Al Birakan but the forward blazed over.
55'
SCRAMBLE IN BOX BUT POLAND SURVIVE
A good run and pass into the middle from Al Dawsari and then Al Abed fell over, Al-Shehri saw his shot blocked and then Al Dawsari's shot from six yards out was blocked well from Szczesny.
51'
MILIK GETS BACK TO DENY ATTACK
He stops Abdulhamid from being able to play ball into box.