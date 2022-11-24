Portugal v Ghana LIVE - World Cup 2022 in Qatar updates as Cristiano Ronaldo enters the fray
World Cup / Group Stage
Stadium 974 / 24.11.2022
Live
15:57
GOOD.
15:56
THE PORTUGUESE CHORUS
Is good.
15:55
ANTHEM TIME!
15:55
HERE COME THE TEAMS!
15:52
OUR TEAMS ARE TUNNELLED
Ronaldo high-fives the mascots. What a lovely boy.
15:49
I DUNNO
Maybe Portugal will play a diamond or a box in midfield, with Ronaldo and Felix in a two. That makes more sense, I think, because Bernardo is wasted wide and Cancelo can give them width down the right.
15:46
IT'S LOVELY TO SEE CHRIS HUGHTON AT A WORLD CUP
He's so clearly one of football's good guys and is also of Ghanaian heritage, so must be buzzing to be employed as a consultant.
15:43
GRAEME SOUNESS
"It took him a wee bit of time to adjust to our game" – classic graemesounessing from Graeme Souness on Thomas Partey.
15:39
PORTUGAL ARE POTENTIAL WINNERS
I really do think that, but I really don't think we can rely on Santos to find their best team. Otavio is playing the holding role, but I'd not object to seeing Palhinha there, and Vitinha instead of Neves, who's a good player but slow.
15:36
I SAID IT'LL BE FIVE AT THE BACK FOR GHANA
And in front of that, I think it'll be a three, Salis, Partey and Kudus, with Ayew and Inaki up front.
15:32
MY CURRENT GHANAIAN JAMKing Promise feat. Patoranking - ChopLife (Official Video)
15:29
THE GHANA XI
I think they'll play five at the back, but I'm surprised there's no Tariq Lamptey, who gives real thrust down the right. It means even greater creative responsibility wrests with Mohammed Kudus, one of Europe's form players; I' looking forward to seeing how he combines with Inaki Wlliams.
15:26
CARDS ON THE TABLE
I've a dog in this fight; my wife is British-Ghanaian. However, Bruno Fernandes is one of my best friends, so my impartiality is guaranteed.
15:23
THE PORTUGAL TEAM
I'd wondered who Santos would pick - in the Euros he found himself dropping Bruno Fernndes - but he seems to have his best players in here. Joao Felix is in alongside Ronaldo, but Bernardo, who should be in midfield because he's not really got the pace to play wide, is wide. Neves, though is in midfield and he too lacks pace, so when you add Ronaldo to that, you wonder about the balance.
15:21
15:20
15:17
15:15
LET'S HAVE SOME TEAMS
15:08
I'm looking forward to this one. As they were at the Euros, Portugal are potential winners – they've players able to keep possession and so many ways to score – if Fernando Santos can find his best team and formation. Ghana, meanwhile, have loads of talent, particularly going forward, with Tariq Lamptey, Thomas Partey and Mohammen Kudus in particular giving them plenty of edge. But injuries to their first and second-choice goalkeepers - neither of whom are all that – might pose them some problems.
