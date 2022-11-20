FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 LIVE: Qatar v Ecuador updates; Valencia brace gives Ecuador first-half lead
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 20.11.2022
Live
45'
HALF TIME
Ecuador are in front at the break. A poor game so far, with it being practically an exhibition for the South Americans at times.
45+5'
CLOSE!
Ro-Ro does well down the right as the cross comes in, and it's in for Ali! Who makes a real mess of the header from close range!
45'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
43'
FREE KICK, ECUADOR
Valencia is down clutching his knee. It looks like a bad one.
41'
GOOD CHALLENGE
Afif gets his first chance to run with the ball down the left, but Mendez defends strongly.
39'
FREE KICK, QATAR
Al-Rawi wins the foul in the defensive half.
36'
SLOW TEMPO
The hosts are allowing Ecuador to control the tempo of this game. Boudiaf commits a foul in the centre circle and gets a booking.
Yellow card
Karim Boudiaf
Qatar
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
34'
FREE KICK, ECUADOR
Estrada is down after the challenge from Ro-Ro.
33'
FAR TOO EASY
The talismanic striker was unmarked as he nodded Ecuador two to the good. Terrible defending from the hosts.
31'
Goal
Enner Valencia
Ecuador
Goals2
On target2
Fouls1
Fouls against4
GOAL!
It's two, and the Ecuadorians are threatening to run riot on the opening day. They work it nicely forwards from front to back, and force the error from the Qatar throw. Estrada wins it in midfield, and Caicedo drives forward. Preciado crosses, and Valencia stoops low to guide it home for 2-0.
30'
YELLOW CARD, ECUADOR
Caicedo is booked for a clash of knees in a dubious decision by the referee.
Yellow card
Moisés Caicedo
Ecuador
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
30'
CLOSE!
Ibarra drives infield and has a swing, but his speculative effort is well wide.
28'
CALMNESS PERSONIFIED
Despite the partisan atmosphere, the Ecuadorians are looking really good in possession, albeit not under any real pressure. They're controlling this game as expected.
26'
FREE KICK, ECUADOR
Ahmed fouls Preciado tight to the right touchline.
24'
TERRIBLE FIRST QUARTER
... from the hosts. They've shown no quality on the ball, and real nerves when defending. Ecuador could have some serious chances to rack up a big scoreline here.
22'
YELLOW CARD, QATAR
Almoez Ali is booked for a foul on Valencia.
Yellow card
Ali Almoez
Qatar
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
20'
FREE KICK, QATAR
Another nervy moment for Al Sheeb in the Qatar goal as Ecuador sweep down the left through Estupinan who hangs it up for Estrada, who collides with the goalkeeper for a Qatar free kick.
18'
NO VAR CHECK THIS TIME
The referee gets us underway properly again. The first goal of the 2022 World Cup has been scored by Enner Valencia. What can Qatar do to respond?
16'
Penalty
Enner Valencia
Ecuador
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
GOAL!
This one will count! Valencia gets the first goal of the tournament, and he strokes home confidently to silence the home crowd.
15'
PENALTY!
Saeed Al-Sheeb fells Enner Valencia as the captain bears down on goal. He clips the striker, and is booked in the process.