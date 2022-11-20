FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 LIVE: Qatar v Ecuador updates; Valencia brace gives Ecuador first-half lead

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 20.11.2022
Live
Qatar
Half-time
0
2
Ecuador
    Updated 20/11/2022 at 16:54 GMT
    45'
    HALF TIME
    Ecuador are in front at the break. A poor game so far, with it being practically an exhibition for the South Americans at times.
    45+5'
    CLOSE!
    Ro-Ro does well down the right as the cross comes in, and it's in for Ali! Who makes a real mess of the header from close range!
    45'
    FIVE ADDED MINUTES
    43'
    FREE KICK, ECUADOR
    Valencia is down clutching his knee. It looks like a bad one.
    41'
    GOOD CHALLENGE
    Afif gets his first chance to run with the ball down the left, but Mendez defends strongly.
    39'
    FREE KICK, QATAR
    Al-Rawi wins the foul in the defensive half.
    36'
    SLOW TEMPO
    The hosts are allowing Ecuador to control the tempo of this game. Boudiaf commits a foul in the centre circle and gets a booking.
    34'
    FREE KICK, ECUADOR
    Estrada is down after the challenge from Ro-Ro.
    33'
    FAR TOO EASY
    The talismanic striker was unmarked as he nodded Ecuador two to the good. Terrible defending from the hosts.
    31'
    GOAL!
    It's two, and the Ecuadorians are threatening to run riot on the opening day. They work it nicely forwards from front to back, and force the error from the Qatar throw. Estrada wins it in midfield, and Caicedo drives forward. Preciado crosses, and Valencia stoops low to guide it home for 2-0.
    30'
    YELLOW CARD, ECUADOR
    Caicedo is booked for a clash of knees in a dubious decision by the referee.
    30'
    CLOSE!
    Ibarra drives infield and has a swing, but his speculative effort is well wide.
    28'
    CALMNESS PERSONIFIED
    Despite the partisan atmosphere, the Ecuadorians are looking really good in possession, albeit not under any real pressure. They're controlling this game as expected.
    26'
    FREE KICK, ECUADOR
    Ahmed fouls Preciado tight to the right touchline.
    24'
    TERRIBLE FIRST QUARTER
    ... from the hosts. They've shown no quality on the ball, and real nerves when defending. Ecuador could have some serious chances to rack up a big scoreline here.
    22'
    YELLOW CARD, QATAR
    Almoez Ali is booked for a foul on Valencia.
    20'
    FREE KICK, QATAR
    Another nervy moment for Al Sheeb in the Qatar goal as Ecuador sweep down the left through Estupinan who hangs it up for Estrada, who collides with the goalkeeper for a Qatar free kick.
    18'
    NO VAR CHECK THIS TIME
    The referee gets us underway properly again. The first goal of the 2022 World Cup has been scored by Enner Valencia. What can Qatar do to respond?
    16'
    GOAL!
    This one will count! Valencia gets the first goal of the tournament, and he strokes home confidently to silence the home crowd.
    15'
    PENALTY!
    Saeed Al-Sheeb fells Enner Valencia as the captain bears down on goal. He clips the striker, and is booked in the process.