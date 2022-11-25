Qatar v Senegal live - World Cup 2022: latest from Al Thumama Stadium as Diedhiou doubles lead for Senegal!
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Thumama Stadium / 25.11.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
54'
Qatar
FREE-KICK - QATAR CANNOT CAPITALISE
Al Haydos sweeps the ball out to Mohammad on the right-hand side. He gets fouled by Jakobs and the hosts have a free-kick.
Afif curls it in to the box towards the far post, and there is a scramble to get on the end of it by the Qataris. The ball hits Diallo and drops for Hassan, but Ali gets in the way of his teammate, and his eventual shot hits Koulibaly. Senegal survive.
52'
Senegal
48'
Senegal
Goal
Famara Diédhiou
Senegal
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOALLLLL! SENEGAL HAVE A SECOND!
Famara Diedhiou - formerly of Bristol City - gets on the scoresheet to double Senegal's lead! Jakobs whips in an inswinging corner from the right, and Diedhiou brilliantly makes the run towards the near post to peel off his man, and he flicks his header over Barsham and into the far top corner!
2nd Half
45'
WE ARE BACK UNDERWAY
Senegal get this one going again in the second half. No changes for either side.
UCI TRACK CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LIVE ON DISCOVERY+
The UCI Track Champions League returns this weekend with round three in Paris. After two thrilling nights of racing the world's finest track cyclists reconvene again, with the show starting at 5:30pm UK time on Eurosport and discovery+
Image credit: SWPix
End of 1st Half
45+8'
HALF-TIME: QATAR 0-1 SENEGAL
We finally reach half-time here at the Al Thumama Stadium after another lengthy period of first-half stoppage time. As it stands, the host nation are heading out. Back soon!
Image credit: Getty Images
45+4'
Qatar
CORNER WASTED
Qatar win a corner late into the half, and Afif delivers it into the danger area from the left, but Koulibaly rises highest to head it clear.
45+2'
Qatar
YELLOW CARD
Bad challenge from Ahmed, as he catches Sabaly late. That's a definite booking.
Yellow card
Homam Ahmed
Qatar
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
45'
SEVEN ADDED MINUTES
There will be seven minutes of added time at the end of this first half.
41'
Senegal
Goal
Boulaye Dia
Senegal
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
GOALLLLL! SENEGAL LEAD
The Lions of Teranga take the lead just before the break!
It all emanates from a Qatar mistake, and it is poor defending! A low ball comes into the area which Khoukhi fails to clear! He loses his footing and it bounces up off his hip into the path of Dia, who lashes it home into the near corner.
38'
STILL GOALLESS
We are now seven minutes plus stoppage time away from the break, and we are yet to see a goal in this one.
Image credit: Getty Images
33'
Qatar
POTENTIAL PENALTY CLAIM!
Afif is played in on the edge of the box. He's trying to open an angle for a shot when he is taken down by Sarr. The hosts are angry, but Antonio Lahoz shakes his head and does not award the spot-kick. It does not even look like the incident was reviewed by VAR! It looked a penalty.
31'
Qatar
STOPPAGE IN PLAY
Ahmed is still down after that challenge by Dia, after he lande awkwardly on one of his wrists. He gets it strapped up and is ready to go again, but Felix Sanchez did send out some substitutes to warm-up on the touchline just incase he couldn't continue.
30'
Senegal
YELLOW CARD
Dia is booked for Senegal for taking out Ahmed with a late challenge.
Yellow card
Boulaye Dia
Senegal
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
28'
Senegal
JUST WIDE!
The ball is looping into the six-yard box and Barsham rushes off his line to punch it clear before Sarr can get there. However, the ball drops for Sabaly inside the area, but the shot from the Senegal right back goes just wide of the near post.
25'
Qatar
WELL OVER!
Hassan advances from defence all the way into the final third for Qatar as he is picked out with a long ball by Barsham in goal. He opts to take a shot from a long way out, but it is always rising and goes well over the bar.
It looks like it takes a deflection off a white shirt on its way over, but the match officials opt against awarding the Qataris the corner.
24'
Senegal
JUST WIDE!
The best chance of the game from Senegal! The away side work the ball really well at the edge of the area, and Gueye tries his luck from inside of the D with a low powerful strike towards the far post, but it flies just wide of the upright!
22'
Senegal
FREE-KICK COMES TO NOTHING
Senegal win a free-kick around 30-yards out on the right-hand side, as Ali misjudges the bounce of the ball and handles it. Jakobs delivers the cross into the middle, but Khoukhi goes down and it awards Qatar a free-kick in their own penalty area.
20'
Qatar
YELLOW CARD
Mohamad is shown the first yellow card, as he slides in on Mendy from behind. Despite getting a bit of the ball, he also takes out the man, and he is booked.
Yellow card
Ismail Mohammad
Qatar
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1