Qatar v Senegal live - World Cup 2022: latest from Al Thumama Stadium as Diedhiou doubles lead for Senegal!

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Thumama Stadium / 25.11.2022
Live
Qatar
Second half
0
2
58'
Senegal
    Live Updates
    Updated 25/11/2022 at 14:21 GMT
    54'
    Qatar
    FREE-KICK - QATAR CANNOT CAPITALISE
    Al Haydos sweeps the ball out to Mohammad on the right-hand side. He gets fouled by Jakobs and the hosts have a free-kick.
    Afif curls it in to the box towards the far post, and there is a scramble to get on the end of it by the Qataris. The ball hits Diallo and drops for Hassan, but Ali gets in the way of his teammate, and his eventual shot hits Koulibaly. Senegal survive.
    52'
    Senegal
    48'
    Senegal
    Famara Diédhiou
    Goal
    Famara Diédhiou
    Senegal
    Senegal
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    GOALLLLL! SENEGAL HAVE A SECOND!
    Famara Diedhiou - formerly of Bristol City - gets on the scoresheet to double Senegal's lead! Jakobs whips in an inswinging corner from the right, and Diedhiou brilliantly makes the run towards the near post to peel off his man, and he flicks his header over Barsham and into the far top corner!
    2nd Half
    45'
    WE ARE BACK UNDERWAY
    Senegal get this one going again in the second half. No changes for either side.
    End of 1st Half
    45+8'
    HALF-TIME: QATAR 0-1 SENEGAL
    We finally reach half-time here at the Al Thumama Stadium after another lengthy period of first-half stoppage time. As it stands, the host nation are heading out. Back soon!

    Image credit: Getty Images

    45+4'
    Qatar
    CORNER WASTED
    Qatar win a corner late into the half, and Afif delivers it into the danger area from the left, but Koulibaly rises highest to head it clear.
    45+2'
    Qatar
    YELLOW CARD
    Bad challenge from Ahmed, as he catches Sabaly late. That's a definite booking.
    Homam Ahmed
    Yellow card
    Homam Ahmed
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    45'
    SEVEN ADDED MINUTES
    There will be seven minutes of added time at the end of this first half.
    41'
    Senegal
    Boulaye Dia
    Goal
    Boulaye Dia
    Senegal
    Senegal
    Goals1
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    GOALLLLL! SENEGAL LEAD
    The Lions of Teranga take the lead just before the break!
    It all emanates from a Qatar mistake, and it is poor defending! A low ball comes into the area which Khoukhi fails to clear! He loses his footing and it bounces up off his hip into the path of Dia, who lashes it home into the near corner.
    38'
    STILL GOALLESS
    We are now seven minutes plus stoppage time away from the break, and we are yet to see a goal in this one.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    33'
    Qatar
    POTENTIAL PENALTY CLAIM!
    Afif is played in on the edge of the box. He's trying to open an angle for a shot when he is taken down by Sarr. The hosts are angry, but Antonio Lahoz shakes his head and does not award the spot-kick. It does not even look like the incident was reviewed by VAR! It looked a penalty.
    31'
    Qatar
    STOPPAGE IN PLAY
    Ahmed is still down after that challenge by Dia, after he lande awkwardly on one of his wrists. He gets it strapped up and is ready to go again, but Felix Sanchez did send out some substitutes to warm-up on the touchline just incase he couldn't continue.
    30'
    Senegal
    YELLOW CARD
    Dia is booked for Senegal for taking out Ahmed with a late challenge.
    Boulaye Dia
    Yellow card
    Boulaye Dia
    Senegal
    Senegal
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    28'
    Senegal
    JUST WIDE!
    The ball is looping into the six-yard box and Barsham rushes off his line to punch it clear before Sarr can get there. However, the ball drops for Sabaly inside the area, but the shot from the Senegal right back goes just wide of the near post.
    25'
    Qatar
    WELL OVER!
    Hassan advances from defence all the way into the final third for Qatar as he is picked out with a long ball by Barsham in goal. He opts to take a shot from a long way out, but it is always rising and goes well over the bar.
    It looks like it takes a deflection off a white shirt on its way over, but the match officials opt against awarding the Qataris the corner.
    24'
    Senegal
    JUST WIDE!
    The best chance of the game from Senegal! The away side work the ball really well at the edge of the area, and Gueye tries his luck from inside of the D with a low powerful strike towards the far post, but it flies just wide of the upright!
    22'
    Senegal
    FREE-KICK COMES TO NOTHING
    Senegal win a free-kick around 30-yards out on the right-hand side, as Ali misjudges the bounce of the ball and handles it. Jakobs delivers the cross into the middle, but Khoukhi goes down and it awards Qatar a free-kick in their own penalty area.
    20'
    Qatar
    YELLOW CARD
    Mohamad is shown the first yellow card, as he slides in on Mendy from behind. Despite getting a bit of the ball, he also takes out the man, and he is booked.
    Ismail Mohammad
    Yellow card
    Ismail Mohammad
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks1