FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Saudi Arabia v Mexico updates as both sides could still qualify for the Round of 16

World Cup / Group Stage
Lusail Stadium / 30.11.2022
Saudi Arabia
Second half
0
2
91'
Mexico
    Live Updates
    Aaron Barton
    By
    Aaron Barton
    Updated 30/11/2022 at 20:52 GMT
    89'
    FRANTIC
    This really is do or die for Mexico. Antuna has the ball in the back of the net but it's offside.
    88'
    SUBSTITUTION - SAUDI ARABIA
    Hattan Bahebri is on for Al-Ghannam.
    86'
    SUBSTITUTION - MEXICO
    Rogelio Funes Mori and Kevin Alvarez are on.
    Jorge Sanchez and Edson Alvarez are off.
    84'
    ATTACK
    Mexico, as they have done all half, continue to pour forward. Saudi Arabia are refusing to let in this third goal that would send Mexico through.
    81'
    YELLOW CARD - SAUDI ARABIA
    Madu is booked.
    81'
    FREE KICK MEXICO
    It looked like it was going to be a penalty but Michael Oliver has pointed to just outside the penalty area. Lozano was brought down.
    79'
    ALIVE
    Hirving Lozano is really running the match now in this second half, when he gets on the ball he is driving his side forward.
    77'
    SUBSTITUTION - MEXICO
    Carlos Rodriguez is on for Pineda.
    77'
    SUBSTITUTION - MEXICO
    Raul Jimenez is on for Henry Martin.
    76'
    JUST WIDE!
    Pineda fires from the edge of the area and he really should have done better there. It goes just wide of the post, he will be frustrated to not make the goalkeeper work at least.
    73'
    SAVE!
    Chavez sees his effort saved. It would have taken something special to score from that range again!
    71'
    FREE KICK TO MEXICO
    As we've already witnessed tonight, Chavez can hit these! It's in a similar place to the first.
    70'
    CHANCE!
    Another huge Mexico chance is blazed over.
    68'
    CHANCES
    Saudi Arabia will have chances here, Mexico are flying forward and leaving massive gaps at the back.
    65'
    NEED ANOTHER GOAL
    Poland are 2-0 down meaning they are level in absolutely every department with Mexico. As things stand, Poland will go through due to having fewer yellow cards than Mexico!
    Mexico are pouring forward for a third goal.
    65'
    NO PENALTY
    Henry Martin goes down in the box but Michael Oliver says no penalty.
    62'
    SUBSTITUTION - SAUDI ARABIA
    Abdulrahman Alobud is on for Al-Shehri.
    60'
    SO GOOD
    You cannot take your eyes off this one. Saudi Arabia look stunned and Mexico are pouring forward as if it's the 90th minute. A box office half of football so far and it's only been 15 minutes.
    56'
    IT WON'T COUNT!
    Hirving Lozano fires home and Mexico think it's 3-0 but it's ruled out for offside.
    They are having chance after chance!
    54'
    YELLOW CARD - SAUDI ARABIA
    Confirmation of the yellow card for Al-Tambakti.
