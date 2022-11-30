Saudi Arabia - Mexico

World Cup / Group Stage
Lusail Stadium / 30.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saudi-arabia/teamcenter.shtml
Saudi Arabia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mexico/teamcenter.shtml
Mexico
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Saudi Arabia jersey
Saudi Arabia
4-3-3
Mexico jersey
Mexico
4-3-3
Saudi Arabia jersey
Saudi Arabia
4-3-3
Mexico jersey
Mexico
4-3-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

'True Lion Never Dies' - Koulibaly leads Diop tributes on emotional day for Senegal

2 hours ago

World Cup

Koulibaly sends Senegal into last 16 for first time since 2002 at expense of Ecuador

3 hours ago

Related matches

Poland
-
-
Argentina
30/11
Argentina
2
0
Mexico
Poland
2
0
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
0
0
Poland

Follow the World Cup live Football match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 30 November 2022.

Catch the latest Saudi Arabia and Mexico news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.