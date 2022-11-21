FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Two late goals give Netherlands precious win over Senegal
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Thumama Stadium / 21.11.2022
18:38
WALES V USA INCOMING
Don't forget (of course you haven't forgotten) that Wales are about to compete in their first World Cup match since 1958!
They're up against the USA, and you can follow all the action from that one here:
18:35
DOING IT WHEN IT COUNTS...
18:20
KLAASSEN MAKES IT 2-0 AT THE DEATH
18:10
GAKPO HEADS THE DUTCH AHEAD
18:03
FULL-TIME SENEGAL 0-2 NETHERLANDS
This game looked set to fizzle out into a dull goalless draw until the final five minutes.
But Gakpo's header and Klaassen's last-second rebound were enough to give the Netherlands a big win that sends them level with Ecuador on top of Group A.
Disappointing for Senegal, who struggled to create and convert big chances in the absence of Sadio Mane.
99'
Netherlands
GOAL! KLAASSEN MAKES IT TWO!
The Dutch with a route one goal to make it two, launching it long to Depay, whose shot is parried by Mendy, and Klaassen is on hand to stick the rebound in the net.
Two late goals, and that's job done for Van Gaal's men.
96'
GUEYE IN THE BOOK
And another one! Senegal losing their cool a bit now. It's Idrissa Gana Gueye.
95'
MENDY BOOKED
Senegal's first yellow card of the match.
94'
Netherlands
LATE CHANGE
Off comes goalscorer Gakpo, on comes defensive midfielder De Roon...
94'
Senegal
DIENG OFF TARGET
Good cross from Sabaly into the box, but Dieng is off balance and heads way over.
92'
JAKOBS BLASTS OVER
Senegal substitute Jakobs thinks he could be the hero, but he lashes an ambitious shot well over.
90'
EIGHT MORE MINUTES!
We have eight minutes of added time! Can Senegal find a dramatic late equaliser?
87'
NOPPERT SAVE!
Another Noppert save! Dangerous low shot from outside the box from Gueye is parried wide as Senegal look for an immediate response.
85'
Netherlands
GOAL! GAKPO HEADS THE DUTCH IN FRONT!
Out of nowhere! Just as I was typing that this game was fizzling out, the Netherlands go in front!
A cross from deep is superbly weighted to meet the run of Gakpo, who gets there ahead of Mendy to head into an empty net.
The ball was beautifully weighted from De Jong, but Mendy will be disappointed.
79'
Netherlands
DOUBLE DUTCH CHANGE
Klaassen and Koopmeiners on, Berghuis and Bergwijn off.
Will the midfield changes breathe some life into this flat Netherlands performance?
76'
DIENG OFF TARGET
Sarr is a real threat and occupies defenders while he's running. He draws in two this time before knocking the ball to Dieng, but the striker snatches at his shot and it's well off target.
Senegal looking the likelier...
74'
Senegal
TWO CHANGES
Two more Senegal changes - Pape Gueye on for the injured Kouyate and Jackson on for Diatta.
The African champions are back to 11 men now.
74'
NOPPERT SAVES!
Senegal threaten while momentarily down to ten men! Sarr leads the charge down the left wing and tees up Gueye, who goes for power rather than placement and his central shot is beaten away by Noppert.
But the flag was up against Dieng in any case.
73'
KOUYATE INJURED
Another change, this time forced. Sadly Kouyate is going off in a stretcher with his hands on his head.
69'
Senegal
DIENG ON
And that's Dia's last act. The striker is off for Bamba Dieng - let's see if he can light this up.