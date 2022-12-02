FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Serbia v Switzerland updates as both sides go in level at the break after a thrilling first half
World Cup / Group Stage
Stadium 974 / 02.12.2022
Live
87'
FRUSTRATION
Serbia players are desperately trying to get on the ball but there is very little time for them to change the outcome of this one. Switzerland are keeping the ball well which is adding to the Serbian frustration.
83'
SUBSTITUTION - SWITZERLAND
Christian Fassnacht is on for Ruben Vargas.
Off
Ruben Vargas
Switzerland
Assists1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
Christian Fassnacht
Switzerland
82'
JUST WIDE!
Akanji fires wide with the free kick.
82'
YELLOW CARD - SERBIA
Aleksandar Mitrovic is booked.
Yellow card
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Serbia
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
81'
YELLOW CARD - SERBIA
Nemanja Gudelj is shown a yellow card.
Yellow card
Nemanja Gudelj
Serbia
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
80'
DANGEROUS AREA
Gudelj brings down Embolo on the edge of the box. Free kick in a terrific area coming up for Switzerland.
79'
A MISTAKE?
Since Serbia have taken for Vlahovic off, Serbia have lost something in attack. Vlahovic didn't have many touches (13) but he was a focal point and something to aim at in addition to Mitrovic.
78'
SUBSTITUTION - SERBIA
Radonjic is on for Andrija Zivkovic.
Off
Andrija Živkovic
Serbia
Fouls against1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Wide1
On
Nemanja Radonjic
Serbia
78'
SUBSTITUTION - SERBIA
Djuricic is on for Tadic.
Off
Dušan Tadic
Serbia
Assists1
Fouls against3
Wide1
Free Kicks3
On
Filip Djuricic
Serbia
77'
DEFENDING DEEP
Those spaces that the likes of Tadic and Kostic had in the first half have now completely gone. Switzerland are now sitting deep and making it very hard for Serbia to play through them. The introduction of Zakaria has been a brilliant decision too, he's screening the defence perfectly.
73'
EMBOLO
Breel Embolo has been brilliant at holding the ball up and winning fouls, particularly since his side have been ahead.
71'
SERBIA PUSHING
Serbia have a real urgency about them now as they move into the last 20 minutes in search of goals.
69'
TIME WASTING
Switzerland are in game management mode now, especially after those substitutions. They are sitting deep now and only leaving one player up.
68'
SUBSTITUTION - SWITZERLAND
Edmilson Fernandes is on for Djibril Sow.
Off
Djibril Sow
Switzerland
Assists1
Fouls against2
On
Edimilson Fernandes
Switzerland
68'
SUBSTITUTION - SWITZERLAND
Denis Zakaria is on for Xherdan Shaqiri.
Off
Djibril Sow
Switzerland
Assists1
Fouls against2
On
Edimilson Fernandes
Switzerland
67'
SUBSTITUTION - SERBIA
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is off and Nemanja Maksimovic is on.
Off
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Serbia
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks2
On
Nemanja Maksimovic
Serbia
65'
INTERESTING
Switzerland's approach is very interesting here, they don't quite know whether to stick or twist. When they go forward they are getting joy but they are leaving huge gaps at the back which Serbia are exploiting.
63'
ALMOST
Kostic fires a cross in but the goalkeeper is on hand to collect it.
61'
FORWARD
Switzerland are not content to sit back on their lead, possibly because when they did that in the first half it backfired. They are still pouring forward in search of a fourth goal.
59'
OVER!
Dusan Tadic blazes over from inside the area, he just didn't catch that one how he wanted to but that's a chance for Serbia.