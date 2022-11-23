FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Spain hit two late goals to thrash hapless Costa Rica 7-0
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Thumama Stadium / 23.11.2022
18:30
GOOD NIGHT
That's all we've got time for tonight. Thanks for joining us for this Spanish romp - you can read the full report below.
18:20
MORATA MAKES HIS MARK
A goal and an assist from Morata tonight, despite only coming on for the last 32 minutes.
Safe to say Luis Enrique has options - his team worked both with and without a recognised No.9 tonight.
18:12
SPAIN'S BIGGEST-EVER WORLD CUP WIN
17:59
FULL-TIME: SPAIN 7-0 COSTA RICA
Well, that was convincing. Spain were excellent, Costa Rica were dreadful. And an enormous victory is the end result.
96'
SOLER GOES FOR GOAL
Soler wants eight! He has a go from the edge of the area, but his shot is a couple of yards wide.
93'
Spain
MORATA SCORES! 7-0!
Lovely finish from Morata, who guides a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.
Costa Rica will be desperate to hear the full-time whistle, but we have EIGHT minutes of stoppage time!
90'
Spain
AND THERE IT IS, 6-0! SOLER SCORES!
Six! Substitute Soler is the next Spain player to get on the board, firing home a loose ball after Navas could only palm away a low cross.
An absolute hammering.
87'
MINUTES COUNTING DOWN
As you would exepct, this game is fizzling out a bit. Will Spain find a sixth before full-time?
That certainly looks likelier than a Costa Rica goal - they're yet to register a shot.
82'
MATARRITA ENTERS
A final change for Costa Rica now, as they look to finish with a bit of pride.
Matarrita is on for Oviedo.
78'
LOOK AT THAT TECHNIQUE
75'
Spain
5-0 SPAIN! GAVI WITH A SUPERB FINISH!
Wonderful from Gavi! First Spain's youngest player at a World Cup is now their youngest scorer too.
Morata plays a superb cross to the midfielder as he makes a run into the box, and he coolly guides a volley into the bottom corner.
74'
RUIZ ROLLS BACK THE YEARS
That's better from Costa Rica, some lovely feet from Ruiz to get into some space at halfway.
He plays a good ball in behind for Campbell to chase, but the offside flag goes up - the ex-Arsenal man didn't time his run right.
72'
AGUILERA ON
Safe to say, the fizz has gone out of this match entirely now.
Costa Rica make one more change, with centurion Borges heading off for Aguilera.
69'
WILLIAMS ON
Spain make their final change, Nico Williams coming on for Asensio.
69'
Costa Rica
CALVO BOOKED
Calvo goes in the book for a strong challenge on Soler. That's a dark yellow card, that one, his studs were up...
67'
TORRES MAKES IT FOUR
64'
Spain
TWO MORE SPAIN CHANGES
Here come Koke and teenager Balde, who was a late call-up after Gaya's injury. This is, in fact, his senior Spain debut. The World Cup isn't a bad place to make it.
Off come Busquets and Alba, aka the old guard.
64'
MORATA SHOOTS WIDE
Morata wants a goal. He gets in behind the defence and shoots, but it's from a tight angle and he's off target.
62'
RUIZ IS ON
Nice improvisation from Olmo on the byline there, as he backheels a ball back into the danger zone to almost catch out the Costa Rica defence.
A couple more Costa Rica changes, now: Zamora and captain Ruiz, once of Fulham, are on, Bennette and Contreras head off.
59'
SPAIN CHANGE THINGS UP FRONT
That change has led to a shake-up of the Spanish forward line.
Asensio has come out to the right wing, with Morata going through the middle. Olmo is out on the left.