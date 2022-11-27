FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE - Spain versus Germany: former champions meet in crucial Group E clash
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 27.11.2022
Live
33'
TIKA TAKA
Spain are racking up the passes here, but mostly in their own half as it goes from defence to midfield and back again.
29'
FASCINATING STUFF
It's proper chess, this. Both teams are daring each other to play out, though Spain are being far more aggressive at the moment when they hunt the German defenders down.
26'
TIT FOR TAT
Olmo drags a lovely ball to Asensio just inside the area. Asensio opens up his body to curl one, but his first touch was poor and Raum gets an important block in.
25'
ALMOST THROUGH
Germany almost slice Spain open right through the middle, with Gundogan overruning the ball as he cut into the area to shoot. The ball breaks to Gnabry after a sloppy clearance by Simon, but he can only curl a meek effort well wide of the far post.
24'
HARSH CALL
Gnabry robs Alba out on the right, and starts to drive forwards. He's called back for a foul on Alba though, and that looked harsh.
21'
PEDRI DRIVES ON
It's another crisp move from Spain, which ends with Pedri cutting in from the left but losing the ball on the edge of the area. Seconds later, Alba whistles a shot a yard wide from distance, but Neuer had it covered.
18'
LULL
After a fairly frenetic opening this is settling down. Spain are having most of the ball, but Germany are quicker to them now.
15'
THE OLD SWITCHEROO
Spain send it left to right again, finding Torres in acres. Torres overhits his ball through the channel to Gavi though, and a promising move falls apart.
12'
THAT WALLOP
Here's the drive from Olmo. Judging by the replay, Neuer almost wristed that into the top corner.
10'
GERMANY BREAK
A lovely flick from Gundogan sends Goretzka steaming through the centre of the pitch unopposed. He slide rules a ball through to Gnabry whose low shot is saved by Simon; all academic though, as Gnabry was offside.
9'
GOOD TACKLE
A wonderful switch of play from Laporte finds Torres down the right. He tries to go past Raum into the area, but a perfectly timed tackle nixes his progress.
7'
OFF THE BAR!
Spain have started so well here. Gavi and Asensio work the ball to Olmo on the left edge of the area; Olmo hoses a shot at goal, where Neuer gets fingers to it to tip the ball on to the underside of the bar and out.
5'
QUICK FEET
Pedri dances around on the edge of the box, causing brief panic for Germany and a lift in the mood of the crowd. Spain eventually work it to Asensio, who's in a good position on the edge but can't control the ball to him.
3'
HIGH PRESS
Spain swarm over Germany at the back, forcing Musiala to cough it up. Asensio has handballed it to get it under control though, and it's a free kick.
1st Half
1'
PEEP!
We're underway!
18:58
ANTHEMS
After a quick, shrill blast of the national tunes, we're almost ready to go. The captains, Busquets and Neuer, meet in the middle; they've got 253 caps between them.
18:52
TEAMS IN TUNNELS
It's almost time to go here. What a Sunday night treat, let's get amongst it.
18:47
BUILD-UP
This has the air of a knockout game tonight, even though both teams will still be able to advance when it's done. For Spain, it could be a huge staging post for this talented young side; for Germany, they need to re-establish themselves internationally after two poor tournaments on the spin.
18:42
HISTORY LESSON
These two have met three times at the World Cup previously; there was a win for the Germans in 1966, a 1-1 draw at USA 94 and then, in the highest profile meeting between the two so far, Spain beat Germany 1-0 in the 2010 World Cup semi-final in South Africa.
18:37
UPSET
And here's what has caused Germany some sleepless nights since - that dramatic late sting by Japan that sorted one of the shocks of the tournament.