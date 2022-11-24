FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Switzerland v Cameroon updates as Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri start for Switzerland
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 24.11.2022
Live
23'
MORE POSITIVE FROM CAMEROON
They break forward and get the ball out to Mbeumo on Cameroon’s right, he tries to wriggle his way into the box but instead finds Samuel Gouet on the edge of the box, he slips the ball out wide to Martin Hongla but the attempted cross is blocked and goes behind for a corner.
17'
SWITZERLAND HAVE CONTROLLED THE GAME BUT CAMEROON HAVE HAD THE CHANCES
The earlier chance wasted by Toko-Ekambi seems to have boosted Cameroon's confidence going forward, and they've had the only two clear-cut chances of the game.
Will they live to regret not taking the early opportunities?
Image credit: Eurosport
14'
BIG SAVE FROM SOMMER!
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting gets in behind the Switzerland defence and looks to beat Sommer one-on-one, but the goalkeeper gets down to his left well and makes a good stop.
10'
CHANCE CAMEROON!
A big chance goes begging! Bryan Mbeumo breaks free following a quick Cameroon counter attack and gets a shot away from an angle which is beaten away by Yann Sommer, only for Karl Toko-Ekambi to blast the rebound over the bar.
5'
SWITZERLAND DOMINATE THE EARLY STAGES
It's controlled possession for the Swiss who are passing the ball around neatly as they search for an opening.
2'
EARLY SWITZERLAND CORNER DEALT WITH, JUST
Shaqiri whips in an awkward cross that drops at the near post where a cluster of Cameroon defenders manage to punt it clear.
1st Half
1'
HERE WE GO!
Switzerland get the first half underway.
09:55
COUNTDOWN TO KICK OFF
The teams are out for their respective national anthems, and we're just five minutes away from the first match of the day!
09:48
SWITZERLAND'S MAJOR THREAT
Former Bayern Munich midfielder Shaqiri has been involved in 48% of Switzerland's 23 goals over the last four international tournaments. He's scored eight goals and registered three assists.
Can he get on the scorehseet today?
Image credit: Eurosport
09:42
GOOD NEWS FOR ENGLAND
Gareth Southgate confirms that England captain Harry Kane is 'fine' after a scan on the striker's ankle.
Kane fit to play against USA on Friday - Southgate
09:37
'WE MUST ACCEPT THE RULES' - XHAKA ON FIFA'S THREATS OVER ONE LOVE ARMBAND
Switzerland captain Xhaka has had his say on FIFA's threats to issue bookings to players that choose to wear the One Love captain's armband.
"We must just accept the rules and that’s it. We don’t have to discuss it any longer. We must focus on football now and that’s the only thing I’m going to do."
Image credit: Eurosport
09:33
ATMOSPHERE BUILDING INSIDE AL JANOUB STADIUM
There's a party atmosphere for the early kick-off in the Qatar sun. We're just under half an hour away from the action!
Image credit: Eurosport
09:22
HISTORY IS ON THE SWISS' SIDE
Switzerland haven't lost an opening game at the World Cup in their last five appearances at the tournament, since losing to Germany in 1966.
Image credit: Eurosport
09:15
CHOUPO-MOTING LEADS THE LINE FOR CAMEROON, MBUEMO ALSO STARTS
CAMEROON: Onana, Tolo, Nkoulou, Castelletto, Fai, Hongla, Gouet, Anguissa, Ekambi, Mbuemo, Choupo-Moting
Subs: Ngapandouetnbu, Epassy, Wooh, Mbaizo, Ebosse, Mbekeli, Ondoua, Ngamaleu, Kunde, Ntcham, N'Koudou, Nsame, Aboubakar, Bassogog, Marou
09:10
TEAM NEWS - XHAKA AND SHAQIRI START FOR SWITZERLAND
SWITZERLAND: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodríguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo
Subs: Omlin, Kobel, Kohn, Comert, Frei, Schar, Fernandes, Zakaria, Aebischer, Fassnacht, Rieder, Jashari, Seferovic, Okafor
09:08
GOOD MORNING!
Welcome to day five of the World Cup, and the 13th game of the tournament! Here you will find Eurosport’s LIVE digital coverage of the Group G opener between Switzerland and Cameroon.
This one gets underway in under an hour at 10:00 GMT, and team news is next!
Image credit: Eurosport