FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Tunisia v France updates as Wahbi Khazri puts Tunisia ahead, Kylian Mbappe comes on
World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 30.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT'
FT: TUNISIA 1-0 FRANCE
What an incredible match. France thought they had levelled but no - Tunisia secure a famous win.
Austrailia shock the world and beat Denmark meaning that they go through. Tunisia go home on a high.
France were awful today. The changes made them look ordinary.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+10'
NO GOAL!
Incredible - how long did that take!
Griezmann is offside when the cross comes in, forces the defender to head clear and it therefore won't count.
France do lose, Tunisia do win - surely. It's 1-0.
90+8'
Goal
Antoine Griezmann
France
GOAL: TUNISIA 1-1 FRANCE
Griezmann saves France. A loose ball drops in the box after a cross is not cleared properly and the French star volleys in - heartbreak for Tunisia.
Australia have won - they are out anyway.
90+7'
HUDDLED AROUND A PHONE
The Tunisia subs surround a phone with the Australia game on. They are going out as it stands but they are going home on a high.
Their centre-backs continue to head everything away.
90+5'
TRIPLE UP
Every Tunisian is playing in defence now, they are tripling up on Mbappe but they are so tired they are giving away cheap free-kicks.
France are sustaining attacks. Tunisia fans look nervous in the stands.
90+3'
CHANCE WASTED
Mbappe is clipped by Jebali on the edge of the box - a free-kick is given in a great position.
Mbappe has a go but it is into the wall.
90'
WONDERFUL
This is more like it from France, flicks and tricks from Mbappe and Griezmann. They set up Kolo Muani - he shoots and it goes inches wide.
Eight minutes added on - Tunisia look like they cannot run anymore they have worked that hard.
89'
MBAPPE - WOW
France are much better now. Rabiot and Griezmann are making things tick.
Mbappe beats two down the left and cuts inside unleashing a powerful shot that is pushed clear by the keeper.
87'
BITTER SWEET
Beating the world champions would go down as a famous night for Tunisian football. Especially beating France, with many of the Tunisia squad actually born in France.
However, they look to be heading out of the tournament with Australia holding on versus Denmark.
84'
FRESH LEGS
Slimane comes off and Abdi comes on.
82'
FRANCE IMPROVED
A number of changes and France look a lot better. Tunisia are clearly tiring as they just sit deep and hope Denmark score.
79'
DEMBELE ON
Guendouzi has been non-existent so Dembele comes on.
Griezmann is dictating things pulling the strings helping to progress and keep the ball.
78'
DEFEND
Tactical switch from Tunisia - they are pressing well but the team are now sitting deeper trying to protect their lead.
Mbappe's pace has perhaps made them do just that. Griezmann has upped things since coming on.
75'
OUT OF ENERGY
Ben Romdhane has put so much into the game, he now goes off with Chaaleli coming on.
73'
FOFANA OFF
Griezmann is on for his 70th consecutive appearance for France. Fofana goes off who has been poor.
72'
HIGH PRESS
Any heavy touch, and there is plenty of them from France, results in Tunisia flying into tackles pressing high and often getting the ball back.
The French midfield has been sloppy and Tunisia have the better of them.
Meanwhile, Skhiri tried to take on the whole France team before he was stopped by Saliba.
70'
THE TABLE AS IT STANDS
Tunisia are beating the World champions but the Australians will get the headlines if it stays like this.
69'
PITCH INVADER
We have a pitch invader - he gets escorted away.
Woeful from France again as Saliba falls asleep and is robbed of the ball, it results in Tunisia breaking and forcing a corner.
67'
MBAPPE TO THE RESCUE
Loud cheers for Mbappe as he touches the ball for the first time.
Deschamps wanted to rest him but he does not want to lose this game - it's been a bad performance from France that could leave a bad taste in the mouth in the French media if they cannot save this one.
Tunisia are ahead and are simply hoping Denmark and Australia draw - but they are not.
64'
TRIPLE SUB
Varane, Veretout and Coman off.
Saliba, Rabiot and Mbappe on to save the day.