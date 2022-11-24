FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Uruguay v South Korea updates as Son Heung-Min returns after surgery
World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 24.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
90'+7
FULL TIME:
It finishes 0-0. There have been a few entertaining games in this tournament but this wasnt one of them. South Korea showed lots of energy but a lack of composure in the final third. Uruguay hit the woodwork twice but were poor for large parts given the strikers they have.
90'+5
CORNER:
Godin comes forward. The delivery is collected by the keeper under pressure.
-
Image credit: Getty Images
90'
ADDED TIME:
We will have SEVEN added minutes.
90'
WOODWORK!
Valverde rattles the bar with a ferocious shot from distance, keeper looked to have that covered.
89'
BOOKING:
Guesung is cautioned for a foul on Gimenez.
88'
CHANCE!
Bentancur's cross is behind Cavani and he heads it high and wide.
Bentancur's cross is behind Cavani and he heads it high and wide.
86'
SOUTH KOREA TACTICS:
South Korea look intent to hold out for a draw now and sit back and who can blame them in such a difficult group.
84'
POOR PLAY:
Nunez cuts inside and overhits his ball down the line. Very frustrating.
82'
STALEMATE:
Despite all the subs, the game has not sprung into life in this half.
80'
CHANCE!
Nunez with a curling effort from distance which goes wide, Cavani tries to divert it towards goal but doesnt make enough contact.
Nunez with a curling effort from distance which goes wide, Cavani tries to divert it towards goal but doesnt make enough contact.
78'
SUBS:
De la Cruz and Vinha are on.
De la Cruz and Vinha are on.
Off
Matías Vecino
Uruguay
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
On
Nicolás De La Cruz
Uruguay
77'
CHANCE!
Cho controls it on the edge of the box and his low shot goes wide.
74'
SUBS:
GS Cho, Son and Lee are on.
GS Cho, Son and Lee are on.
Off
Ui-jo Hwang
Korea Republic
Wide1
On
Gue-sung Cho
Korea Republic
-
70'
GOOD DEFENDING:
The ball is played into Cavani in the box and his shot is charged down.
The ball is played into Cavani in the box and his shot is charged down.
68'
BENTO'S TACTICS:
Is surprising that South Korea have not freshened things up with a change yet.
-
Image credit: Getty Images
64'
SUB:
Cavani on for Suarez.
Off
Luis Suárez
Uruguay
Offsides1
On
Edinson Cavani
Uruguay
62'
CHANCE!
Nunez goes down the line from Godin's pass, he has Suarez waiting but his low cross is palmed away by the keeper.
Nunez goes down the line from Godin's pass, he has Suarez waiting but his low cross is palmed away by the keeper.