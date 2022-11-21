FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: USA v Wales updates as the Dragons make their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.
World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 21.11.2022
Live
14'
WILSON WILL FIRE OVER THE FREE-KICK
But it's not flat enough, Rodon looping a header back across before the ball's cleared to Ampadu outside the box and he lamps over from 35 yards.
13'
NOW MCKINNIE SLIDES IN ON WILLIAMS!
Scissoring him with one leg then t'other; he's booked too, and that was a nasty challenge.
11'
DEST FOULS WILLIAMS
And is booked. Can Wales get James running at him?
10'
HERE COME USA!
Fed by Dest, Weah breaks down the right and slings over a decent cross; there's no one there, but Rodon hasn't checked and no one lets him know, so he nails a header that forces Hennessey into a smart reaction save. USA sustain the attack though, and when the ball comes back in from the other side, Sargent flicks a header just past the near post. Wales can't get into this at all.
9'
ROBERTSON AND PULISIC COMBINE DOWN THE LEFT
Mepham sliding in to make the challenge at cost of a throw. It comes to nowt, but USA build again.
7'
WALES ARE LETTING USA HAVE IT IN THEIR OWN HALF
That's allowing Dest to get a long way forward, either stretching the play of making another man in midfield. I guess without Moore, Wales don't have the option of knocking it long and building from there.
5'
IT'S ALL USA SO FAR
They're quicker to the ball and stronger on it too. The question is whether, when they commit men forward, Wales can punish them.
4'
ABSENT FRIENDS
It's such a shame that David Brooks has has the injuries and illness he's had. I liked the look of him myself, and when I interviewed Ryan Giggs a couple of years ago, he was raving about how goof Brooks was.
3'
A MISERABLE EFFORT
Is kicked away by the first man.
2'
PULISIC RUNS AT RODON
Who bodychecks him. Free-kick USA, 30 yards out, right of centre; Pulisic will swing it out...
2'
DEST PLAYS OF MCKINNIE
But a hard challenge from Ampadu halts his progress.
1'
AWAY WE GO
It's still pretty warm in Qatar, 73 degrees fahrenheit, but there's a breeze.
19:00
GOODNESS ME
I think every single Wales fan is in a replica top - and lots of them are in bucket hats too.
19:00
18:58
THE WALES FANS GIVE IT ABSOLUTELY LOADSBEST EVER RENDITION OF HEN WLAD FY NHADAU 🏴♥️🎶
18:55
ANTHEM TIME
But keep politics out of football.
18:54
HERE COME OUR TEAMS!
There's an inflatable trophy on the centre-spot. I'm not sure how we managed all those years without such thing.
18:53
THE PLAYERS ARE TUNNELLED
Here we go!
18:52