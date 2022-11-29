FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Wales v England updates as England score two goals in two minutes

World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 29.11.2022
Wales
Completed
0
3
England
    Live
    Live Updates
    Aaron Barton
    By
    Aaron Barton
    Updated 29/11/2022 at 20:55 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90'
    FULL TIME
    England run out 3-0 winners to top the group and send Wales home.
    91'
    FOUR ADDED MINUTES
    91'
    JUST OVER
    John Stones blazes over from point-blank range, he will be disappointed with that one! It should really have been 4-0.
    88'
    SEEING IT OUT
    England have just taken their foot off the gas here, content to get Wales running around after the ball.
    86'
    OVER
    Kieffer Moore blasts over from the edge of the box, great defending by John Stones to close down the angle.
    83'
    WALL
    Wilson sees his effort smash into the England wall.
    82'
    FREE KICK TO WALES
    Harry Maguire dragged Moore down and Wales have a free kick in a decent position. Harry Wilson is standing over it.
    81'
    LOOKING FOR MORE
    England are still hunting for this fourth goal. They have every player in the Welsh half of the field.
    81'
    SUBSTITUTION - WALES
    Joe Allen is off, Rubin Colwill is on.
    Joe Allen
    Off
    Joe Allen
    Wales
    Wales
    Rubin Colwill
    On
    Rubin Colwill
    Wales
    Wales
    77'
    CHANCE
    So close to 4-0! Bellingham sees his effort saved by Ward and Foden can't quite get a toe on the rebound.
    77'
    SUBSTITUTION - WALES
    Harry Wilson is on, Dan James is off.
    Daniel James
    Off
    Daniel James
    Wales
    Wales
    Harry Wilson
    On
    Harry Wilson
    Wales
    Wales
    76'
    SUBSTITUTION - ENGLAND
    Marcus Rashford is off to a standing ovation, Jack Grealish is on in his place.
    Marcus Rashford
    Off
    Marcus Rashford
    England
    England
    Jack Grealish
    On
    Jack Grealish
    England
    England
    72'
    BLOCKED
    Brennan Johnson fires a shot towards goal but it's blocked by Trippier.
    71'
    CHANCE
    Marcus Rashford sees an effort saved by Danny Ward. He wants this hat-trick!
    70'
    POURING FORWARD
    Wales have all but one player in the England half now as they look to get a goal. They haven't been able to create anything noteworthy as of yet.
    68'
    Marcus Rashford
    Goal
    Marcus Rashford
    England
    England
    GOAL - ENGLAND
    Marcus Rashford makes it 3-0 to England!
    He picks up the ball on the right before cutting in on the left and firing home an effort through Danny Ward's legs.
    66'
    YELLOW CARD - WALES
    Confirmation of that yellow card for Aaron Ramsey.
    Aaron Ramsey
    Yellow card
    Aaron Ramsey
    Wales
    Wales
    65'
    SUBSTITUTION - WALES
    Kieran Trippier is on for Luke Shaw.
    Luke Shaw
    Off
    Luke Shaw
    England
    England
    Kieran Trippier
    On
    Kieran Trippier
    England
    England
    61'
    OUCH
    Aaron Ramsey catches Jordan Henderson's ankle and that did not look good.
    60'
    BACK UNDERWAY
    After those four changes, the ball is back in play and England are probing, looking for a third goal to really kill off the game.