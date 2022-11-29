FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Wales v England updates as England score two goals in two minutes
World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 29.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
England run out 3-0 winners to top the group and send Wales home.
91'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
91'
JUST OVER
John Stones blazes over from point-blank range, he will be disappointed with that one! It should really have been 4-0.
88'
SEEING IT OUT
England have just taken their foot off the gas here, content to get Wales running around after the ball.
86'
OVER
Kieffer Moore blasts over from the edge of the box, great defending by John Stones to close down the angle.
83'
WALL
Wilson sees his effort smash into the England wall.
82'
FREE KICK TO WALES
Harry Maguire dragged Moore down and Wales have a free kick in a decent position. Harry Wilson is standing over it.
81'
LOOKING FOR MORE
England are still hunting for this fourth goal. They have every player in the Welsh half of the field.
81'
SUBSTITUTION - WALES
Joe Allen is off, Rubin Colwill is on.
Off
Joe Allen
Wales
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against2
Wide1
Free Kicks3
On
Rubin Colwill
Wales
77'
CHANCE
So close to 4-0! Bellingham sees his effort saved by Ward and Foden can't quite get a toe on the rebound.
77'
SUBSTITUTION - WALES
Harry Wilson is on, Dan James is off.
Off
Daniel James
Wales
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Corners1
On
Harry Wilson
Wales
76'
SUBSTITUTION - ENGLAND
Marcus Rashford is off to a standing ovation, Jack Grealish is on in his place.
Off
Marcus Rashford
England
Goals2
On target4
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
On
Jack Grealish
England
72'
BLOCKED
Brennan Johnson fires a shot towards goal but it's blocked by Trippier.
71'
CHANCE
Marcus Rashford sees an effort saved by Danny Ward. He wants this hat-trick!
70'
POURING FORWARD
Wales have all but one player in the England half now as they look to get a goal. They haven't been able to create anything noteworthy as of yet.
68'
Goal
Marcus Rashford
England
Goals2
On target3
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
GOAL - ENGLAND
Marcus Rashford makes it 3-0 to England!
He picks up the ball on the right before cutting in on the left and firing home an effort through Danny Ward's legs.
66'
YELLOW CARD - WALES
Confirmation of that yellow card for Aaron Ramsey.
Yellow card
Aaron Ramsey
Wales
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
65'
SUBSTITUTION - WALES
Kieran Trippier is on for Luke Shaw.
Off
Luke Shaw
England
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
On
Kieran Trippier
England
61'
OUCH
Aaron Ramsey catches Jordan Henderson's ankle and that did not look good.
60'
BACK UNDERWAY
After those four changes, the ball is back in play and England are probing, looking for a third goal to really kill off the game.