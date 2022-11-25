FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Wales face crucial Group B encounter against Iran
World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 25.11.2022
"For us, the World Cup starts (on Friday). We have two games and six points to play for. Welcome to the big show for Wales after 64 years. It is incredible to see the Red Wall in the stadium. Wales play with character. It's like a party. A football party show."
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz
Carlos Queiroz is forced to switch goalkeeper following Alireza Beiranvand’s concussion against England. As a result, Seyed Hossein Hosseini starts.
Elsewhere, there’s an adjustment in the forward line as Sardar Azmoun comes in.
Image credit: Getty Images
Gareth Bale said he wasn't happy to not wear the One Love armband for Wales' World Cup opener against the USA, but that it was now time to "focus on football".
Wales captain Gareth Bale is set to become his country’s most-capped player today as he earns his 110th cap.
"It's an amazing achievement, it's an honour to represent my country so many times. But it's more important that we try and get the victory. Hopefully we can and it'll make it even more special. It will be a difficult game versus Iran - they are a very good team. They are here for a reason, but of course we believe we can beat them."
ONE CHANGE FOR WALES
Robert Page makes just one alteration to his line-up from the 1-1 draw with the USA.
It is not much of a surprise either as Kieffer Moore gets his reward for an impressive display from the bench last time out with a start. He replaces Dan James in attack.
Image credit: Getty Images
CONFIRMED TEAMS – WALES: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, B Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, Wilson, Ramsey, N Williams; Bale, Moore. /// IRAN: Hosseini, Hajsafi, Mohammadi, Ezatolahi, Pouraliganji, Taremi, Gholizadeh, Hosseini, Azmoun, Nourollahi, Rezaeian.
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the World Cup Group B clash between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Kick off 10.00 GMT.
Image credit: Getty Images