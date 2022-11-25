Wales - IR Iran

World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 25.11.2022
Wales
Not started
-
-
IR Iran
Lineups

Wales jersey
Wales
3-4-3
IR Iran jersey
IR Iran
5-4-1
Wales jersey
Wales
3-4-3
IR Iran jersey
IR Iran
5-4-1

Statistics

Recent matches

Wales

IR Iran

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
11003
2
USAUSA
10101
2
WalesWAL
10101
4
IR IranIRN
10010
World Cup

Hamann accuses Rudiger of 'belittling' Japan's Asano by changing running style

an hour ago

World Cup

Kane fit to play against USA on Friday - Southgate

2 hours ago

England
-
-
USA
25/11
Wales
-
-
England
29/11
IR Iran
-
-
USA
29/11
USA
1
1
Wales

